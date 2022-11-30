World Cup 2022 live updates: Tunisia vs. France tied at half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Tunisia (0-1-1) takes on France (2-0-0) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Tunisia is aiming to bounce back after failing to score in its last two group stage outings. On the other side, France is aiming to capitalize on the momentum built after back-to-back wins to start the tournament.
9': No goal
Tunisia's Nader Ghandri appeared to knock in the first score of the game, but the goal was ruled offside after a VAR check.
35': Nimble shot denied
Tunisia forward Wahbi Khazri got off a shot in-between a pair of France players, but goalkeeper Steve Mandanda swallowed the shot attempt.
There was no score at halftime.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX: Times, channels, full match schedule
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Why Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is one of Bill Belichick’s best-ever signings
- NFL power rankings: Eagles still on top; Bengals, Jets move up
- Justin Verlander is 39. Which team will pay up for the free-agent ace?
- Klatt: Michigan might be ‘the best team in the country,’ true contenders
- NBA stock watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
- Christian Pulisic scores biggest USA goal in 12 years as United States advances
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at ‘just the right time’
- U.S. hero Pulisic vows: ‘I’ll be ready on Saturday.’
- World Cup group scenarios: What does each team need to do to advance?
- Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly ‘close to’ signing huge deal with Al Nassr
- World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors win big with USMNT victory over Iran
Listen:
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.