World Cup 2022 live updates: Tunisia vs. France tied at half

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Tunisia (0-1-1) takes on France (2-0-0) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Here are the top plays!

Tunisia vs. France

Setting the stage

Tunisia is aiming to bounce back after failing to score in its last two group stage outings. On the other side, France is aiming to capitalize on the momentum built after back-to-back wins to start the tournament.

9': No goal

Tunisia's Nader Ghandri appeared to knock in the first score of the game, but the goal was ruled offside after a VAR check.

35': Nimble shot denied

Tunisia forward Wahbi Khazri got off a shot in-between a pair of France players, but goalkeeper Steve Mandanda swallowed the shot attempt.

There was no score at halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

