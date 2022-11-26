FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: France vs. Denmark 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday with France facing Group D foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment on FS1!

Earlier, Australia rode an early Mitch Duke goal for a 1-0 victory over Tunisia, the first Socceroos victory in the World Cup since 2010. Poland also took down Saudi Arabia 2-0 highlighted by an emotional first career World Cup goal for star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Here are the top plays from today's action!

France vs. Denmark

Setting the stage

France, hot off a 4-1 rout over Australia on Tuesday, is aiming to win six consecutive World Cup games for the first time.

On the other side, Denmark is aiming to gain some momentum after a scoreless draw with Tunisia in its opener.

Stay tuned for updates!

