World Cup 2022 live updates: France vs. Denmark
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday with France facing Group D foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment on FS1!
Earlier, Australia rode an early Mitch Duke goal for a 1-0 victory over Tunisia, the first Socceroos victory in the World Cup since 2010. Poland also took down Saudi Arabia 2-0 highlighted by an emotional first career World Cup goal for star striker Robert Lewandowski.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays from today's action!
Setting the stage
France, hot off a 4-1 rout over Australia on Tuesday, is aiming to win six consecutive World Cup games for the first time.
On the other side, Denmark is aiming to gain some momentum after a scoreless draw with Tunisia in its opener.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup 2022 Highlights: Poland beats Saudi Arabia 2-0
- World Cup 2022: Australia's Mitch Duke is Man of the Match in win over Tunisia
- World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia defeats Tunisia 1-0 for first WC win since 2010
- When it comes to World Cup goals, USA senses dam is about to break
- World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
- USA should get major confidence boost from 0-0 draw with England
- 2022 World Cup: Social media reaction to scoreless USA-England draw
- USA outplays England, but can't break through: Three takeaways from match
- Neymar's ankle injury: Recovery time, implications for Brazil
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.