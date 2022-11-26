World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Australia vs. Tunisia
Australia got its first win of the tournament Saturday by beating Tunisia 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium. Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal of the match, but were there any other standout performers?
Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley and Jimmy Conrad each picked their Man of the Match on "World Cup Now."
Beasley: Mitchell Duke
Duke was the goal-scorer. You really can't look further than that. He's a big strong guy, he held the ball when he needed to, and he's a fighter.
He got a little knock on his knee in the first half, got back up and still played a wonderful game. Goals win games. Mitchell Duke did that at a high level, and he scored a world-class goal.
Conrad: Craig Goodwin
Goodwin scored in the first game against France — a well-taken goal to open the scoring and give them a little bit of hope early, only for them to give it back to the French — but in this game, he's the one who set up the goal for Mitchell Duke.
Yes, it was a bit of a lucky deflection, but he got himself in a position to get that cross off. I thought he was very consistent in being able to drive the attack and allowing Australia to transition in meaningful ways, getting themselves into dangerous spots and ultimately let to opportunities for Australia.
As long as he continues to do that, Australia can be a force to be reckoned with.
Read more from the World Cup:
- Top plays in Tunisia-Australia
- 'We win or we are out': Young USA team knows history is on the line vs. Iran
- USMNT can’t afford to let up now, pledges 'We're not done'
- USA should get major confidence boost from 0-0 draw with England
- Yunus Musah has World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
- USA should get major confidence boost from 0-0 draw with England
- 2022 World Cup: Social media reaction to scoreless USA-England draw
- USA outplays England, but can't break through: Three takeaways from match
- Neymar's ankle injury: Recovery time, implications for Brazil
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.