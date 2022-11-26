FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Poland strikes first vs. Saudi Arabia
World Cup 2022 live updates: Poland strikes first vs. Saudi Arabia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday with Poland taking on Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!

Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

12' - Almost!

Saudia Arabia nearly drew first blood, but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied a high shot attempt from midfielder Mohamed Kanno.

38' - Sticking with it

After having his shot rejected, Poland forward Robert Lewandowski corralled the miss and passed to Piotr Zielinski, who punched in the first goal of the game. Poland took a 1-0 lead.

45' - DOUBLE SAVE

Szczesny is having himself a game. The Poland goalkeeper denied a penalty kick from Salem Al-Dawsari and then an immediate shot off the ricochet from Mohammed Alburayk.

Poland took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The fans are ready …

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022
