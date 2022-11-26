World Cup 2022 live updates: Poland strikes first vs. Saudi Arabia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday with Poland taking on Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!
Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.
Here are the top plays.
12' - Almost!
Saudia Arabia nearly drew first blood, but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied a high shot attempt from midfielder Mohamed Kanno.
38' - Sticking with it
After having his shot rejected, Poland forward Robert Lewandowski corralled the miss and passed to Piotr Zielinski, who punched in the first goal of the game. Poland took a 1-0 lead.
45' - DOUBLE SAVE
Szczesny is having himself a game. The Poland goalkeeper denied a penalty kick from Salem Al-Dawsari and then an immediate shot off the ricochet from Mohammed Alburayk.
Poland took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The fans are ready …
Stay tuned for updates!
