World Cup 2022 live updates: Poland strikes first vs. Saudi Arabia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday with Poland taking on Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!

Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.

Here are the top plays.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

12' - Almost!

Saudia Arabia nearly drew first blood, but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied a high shot attempt from midfielder Mohamed Kanno.

38' - Sticking with it

After having his shot rejected, Poland forward Robert Lewandowski corralled the miss and passed to Piotr Zielinski, who punched in the first goal of the game. Poland took a 1-0 lead.

Poland's Piotr Zielinski scores goal vs. Saudi Arabia in 39' | 2022 FIFA World Cup Watch Poland's Piotr Zielinski scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in the 39' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

45' - DOUBLE SAVE

Szczesny is having himself a game. The Poland goalkeeper denied a penalty kick from Salem Al-Dawsari and then an immediate shot off the ricochet from Mohammed Alburayk.

Poland took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Wojciech Szczesny makes an incredible save on a PK to keep Poland ahead of Saudi Arabia | 2022 FIFA World Cup Wojciech Szczesny makes a ridiculous save on a PK to keep Poland ahead of Saudi Arabia at 1-0 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The fans are ready …

