United States
USMNT's Johnny Cardoso completes transfer to Real Betis for reported fee of $6.3 million
United States

USMNT's Johnny Cardoso completes transfer to Real Betis for reported fee of $6.3 million

Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:13 p.m. ET

United States men's national team defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso has completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis from Internacional of the Brazilian Serie A. Real Betis paid a transfer fee of $6.3 million for Cardoso's services, according to a report from ESPN in November, and his contract will run through 2029.

Cardoso ends his Internacional career with seven goals and five assists in 144 appearances. Cardoso joined Internacional at the youth level in 2014 and made his senior debut in 2019.

At the international level, Cardoso has nine senior national team caps with the United States. He most recently started in the United States' friendly against Ghana on Oct. 18 in place of the injured Tyler Adams, who captained the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and currently plays for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. Cardoso got his first call-up in November 2020.

Cardoso, 22, is expected to get playing time right away at his new club as a result of Betis' star midfielder Guido Rodriguez sustaining a right leg fracture earlier this month. Rodriguez has also been linked with a move away from the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardoso could also be featured heavily for Gregg Berhalter at the 2024 Copa America if Adams isn't fully fit by the time the tournament starts on June 20.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Johnny Cardoso
United States
Betis
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Brazil early favorites to win

2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Brazil early favorites to win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes