United States USMNT's Johnny Cardoso completes transfer to Real Betis for reported fee of $6.3 million Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States men's national team defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso has completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis from Internacional of the Brazilian Serie A. Real Betis paid a transfer fee of $6.3 million for Cardoso's services, according to a report from ESPN in November, and his contract will run through 2029.

Cardoso ends his Internacional career with seven goals and five assists in 144 appearances. Cardoso joined Internacional at the youth level in 2014 and made his senior debut in 2019.

At the international level, Cardoso has nine senior national team caps with the United States. He most recently started in the United States' friendly against Ghana on Oct. 18 in place of the injured Tyler Adams , who captained the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and currently plays for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth . Cardoso got his first call-up in November 2020.

Cardoso, 22, is expected to get playing time right away at his new club as a result of Betis' star midfielder Guido Rodriguez sustaining a right leg fracture earlier this month. Rodriguez has also been linked with a move away from the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardoso could also be featured heavily for Gregg Berhalter at the 2024 Copa America if Adams isn't fully fit by the time the tournament starts on June 20.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Johnny Cardoso United States Betis

share