Copa América 2024 USMNT Copa América roster: Final roster includes Josh Sargent Updated Jun. 14, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter named his final 26-player roster for the U.S.-hosted 2024 Copa América on Friday.

Forward Josh Sargent, who was a doubt to survive the cut after missing both of the USMNT’s pre-Copa tuneup games because of a lingering foot injury, was included. Midfielder Timmy Tillman was the only player released from the 27-man squad Berhalter chose for early June friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and captain Christian Pulisic, scorer of the Americans' only goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 tie against Brazil, are all there. The only regular who isn’t is right back Sergino Dest, who will miss the 16-team tournament after tearing his ACL in April.

The full list is as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City (Wales); Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (MLS); Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest (England)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic (Scotland); Kristoffer Lund, Palermo (Italy); Mark McKenzie, Genk (Belgium), Shaq Moore, Nashville (MLS); Tim Ream, Fulham (England), Chris Richards, Crystal Palace (England), Antonee Robinson, Fulham; Miles Robinson, Cincinnati (MLS); Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Bournemouth (England); Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis (Spain); Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo (Spain); Weston McKennie, Juventus (Italy), Yunus Musah, AC Milan (Italy); Gio Reyna, Nottingham Forest; Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Union Berlin (Germany); Folarin Balogun, Monaco (France), Ricardo Pepi, PSV; Christian Pulisic, AC Milan; Josh Sargent, Norwich City (England); Tim Weah, Juventus; Haji Wright, Coventry City (England)

The U.S. opens its Copa slate on June 23 against South American foe Bolivia in suburban Dallas. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped announce the USMNT’s roster in a video released by U.S. Soccer. The Americans will close out group play with matches against Panama and Uruguay.

Copa América kicks off on Thursday, when Canada faces Lionel Messi and World Cup holders Argentina in Atlanta.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share