Spain midfielder Gavi tears ACL in European qualifier vs. Georgia

Spain midfielder Gavi had to be substituted after an ACL injury in the first half of his team's final European Championship qualifying game against Georgia on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Barcelona player was in tears when he limped off the field in the 24th minute in Valladolid.

Gavi took a hard hit to the side of his right knee when he and a Georgia player collided a few minutes before he had to come off. He kept playing and appeared to hurt the same leg while trying to control a ball. After that, he immediately signaled to the team that he could not continue.

Gavi has become a key player for Barcelona and for Spain. He started every game for Spain at last year’s World Cup, and his goal against Norway in October secured a 1-0 win that qualified his nation for Euro 2024 next year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

