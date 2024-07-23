UEFA Euro
UEFA charges Spain duo Rodri, Morata for violating 'basic rules of decent conduct'
UEFA Euro

UEFA charges Spain duo Rodri, Morata for violating 'basic rules of decent conduct'

Published Jul. 23, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET

UEFA has officially charged Spain captain Álvaro Morata and midfielder Rodri with violating its "basic rules of decent conduct" after singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team's European Championship title celebration.

Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing "Gibraltar is Spanish" at a celebration in Madrid last week after the team's 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

UEFA on Tuesday said the charges against two players also include "bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute."

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is an important first step in order to establish the unlawfulness of the chant on the basis of the grounds put forward by the Gibraltar FA in its complaint," the federation said in a statement.

The Gibraltar soccer federation filed a formal complaint to UEFA, and said Tuesday it welcomed the disciplinary proceedings.

UEFA said its disciplinary body will rule on the case at a later date, with the players facing a possible suspension from Nations League games in September.

At Euro 2024 in Germany, UEFA banned Albania player Mirlind Daku for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants against Serbia and North Macedonia.

Morata completed a move from Atlético Madrid to AC Milan last week. Rodri, who was named player of the tournament at Euro 2024, plays for Manchester City.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Spain players Álvaro Morata, Rodri face UEFA disciplinary case at Euro 2024 party

Spain players Álvaro Morata, Rodri face UEFA disciplinary case at Euro 2024 party

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes