Summer Olympics Paris 2024 Olympics: Top 10 players in men's soccer tournament Updated Jul. 24, 2024 7:40 p.m. ET

The men's soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off on Wednesday, and unlike other major international soccer tournaments, men's soccer at the Olympics is an U-23 tournament, except for three designated overage players.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that the best men's players under the age of 23 all compete at the Olympics. In fact, clubs aren't required to release their players for the Olympics, and since Euro 2024 and Copa América just concluded, most players are staying with their clubs. So, even though Euro 2024 stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are eligible, they won't participate.

All that being said, there are still a handful of big-name players at the Paris Olympics. Here are 10 worth tuning in for:

Julián Álvarez, ST, Argentina

Age: 24

Club: Manchester City (England)

Senior caps: 36

After playing a key role in Argentina's successful bid for back-to-back Copa América titles, Julián Álvarez is back with La Albiceleste, and his role will be even bigger this time around as one of the senior players on the team — only veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi, 36, is older. Álvarez had two goals for Argentina at Copa América, including in the semifinal against Canada.

Achraf Hakimi, RB, Morocco

Age: 25

Club: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Senior caps: 77

Regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the world, Achraf Hakimi will be a tough assignment for the younger players at the Paris Olympics. Hakimi had 13 goals and 15 assists for PSG in Ligue 1 last season. PSG has won the French league in each of the last three seasons.

Age: 21

Club: FC Barcelona (Spain)

Senior caps: 2

Fermín López only made one appearance during Spain's Euro 2024 run, but make no mistake: he has all the qualities to play a meaningful role for La Roja's senior team in the near future. López had a strong season for Barcelona under Xavi, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, including two goals in the Champions League. He's technically one of Spain's U-23 players, but he might as well be a designated veteran player.

Pau Cubarsí, CB, Spain

Age: 17

Club: FC Barcelona (Spain)

Senior caps: 3

Pau Cubarsí is a name that is expected to feature in Spain's back line for many years to come after the teenager's breakout season at Barcelona. Physically, he has plenty of room to grow, but technically, he plays like a seasoned veteran. He's already made three appearances for Spain's senior team.

Nicolás Otamendi, CB, Argentina

Age: 36

Club: S.L. Benfica

Senior caps: 117

Nicolás Otamendi has won the World Cup and two Copa América titles with Argentina. Now, he has the chance to join Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María as the only Argentinian players to win all three tournaments. Otamendi is the most-senior player on the team.

Alexandre Lacazette, ST, France

Age: 33

Club: Olympique Lyon (France)

Senior caps: 16

Due to the level of competition at the striker position with France, Alexandre Lacazette hasn't made a senior national team appearance since 2017 and, for the same reason, hasn't won a trophy at the international level. He has a chance to change that in his debut at the Olympics. Lacazette scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 last season, which was the third-most in the French league behind Kylian Mbappé and Jonathan David.

Michael Olise, RW, France

Age: 22

Club: Bayern Munich (Germany)

Senior caps: 0

Michael Olise has yet to make his senior national team debut with France, but after completing a move from mid-table Premier League side Crystal Palace to German giants Bayern Munich, it shouldn't be long until Olise on Les Bleus' radar. Olise had 10 goals in 19 appearances for Crystal Palace last season. His former teammate, Jean-Philippe Mateta, joins him on the Olympic squad.

Age: 27

Club: Crystal Palace (England)

Senior caps: 0

Jean-Philippe Mateta might not be high in the pecking order for France's senior national team, but he'll get plenty of playing time at the Olympics as one of Les Bleus' designated overage players. Mateta had 16 goals and 5 assists in 35 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace last season, including a hat-trick.

Tanner Tessmann, CM, USA

Age: 22

Club: Venezia (Italy)

Senior caps: 2

The Olympics could be the start of a busy summer for Tanner Tessmann. The 22-year-old, deep-lying playmaker has been linked to reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading Venezia back to Italy's premier division. He had seven goals and three assists in Serie B last season.

Paxten Aaronson, CAM, USA

Age: 20

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Senior caps: 1

The younger brother of USMNT regular Brenden Aaronson, Paxten has the chance to make a case for a spot on the 2026 World Cup squad with a strong showing at the Olympics. He's expected to heavily feature in an American attack with no clear No. 1 option.

FOX Sports soccer editor Christian Rivas contributed to this story.

