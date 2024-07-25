Barcelona New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praises 'unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Published Jul. 25, 2024 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Hansi Flick says he will be counting on Lamine Yamal and Barcelona's batch of talented youngsters to help the German coach make a positive start at his new club.

Yamal was the breakout player at the European Championship. He turned 17 a day before Spain beat England in the final two weeks ago.

"What (Yamal) did in the Euros is unbelievable," Flick said at his official presentation Thursday, two months after the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager signed up with Barcelona.

[RELATED: Lamine Yamal: 17 ways Spain's 17-year-old superstar dominated Euro 2024]

Yamal's performances included upstaging new Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé in the semifinals against France, when the Barcelona teenager became the youngest scorer in tournament history aged 16 after curling home the goal of the tournament.

That came after Yamal had already scooped up several "youngest ever" records for his club.

"Now it is important for him to stay with both legs on the Earth," Flick said. "He gives us great moments and also can improve and make things better, but he is on a really fantastic way."

Flick took over from the fired Xavi Hernández on a two-year contract after Barcelona finished last season finished without a title.

The club has been struggling financially to keep up with Madrid, but it has been boosted once again by the talent that its famed La Masia training academy continues to produce.

Flick has only had two weeks to train with some of his team, as the players that participated in Euro 2024 and the Copa América have some time off. Others, like 17-year-old center back Pau Cubarsí, are playing at the Paris Olympics.

But he said he was pleased with what he had seen so far, especially the youths from Barcelona's reserve team.

PRAISE FOR ANSU

The only player Flick wanted to name was forward Ansu Fati, who is back after a loan spell with Brighton. He was considered Barcelona's rising star a few years ago before he suffered serious leg injuries.

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old hurt his right foot in practice Thursday. That will rule him out of the team's preseason tour of the United States, Flick said.

"Ansu on the first days was unbelievable. He was very fit, and he showed it on the pitch and in training," Flick said. "And now it is not good, and we don't have him here and in America, but we will help him come back stronger."

Flick added that 19-year-old midfielder Gavi Paéz, who tore his right ACL while playing for Spain in November, must take his time coming back.

Barcelona will likewise start the season without defender Ronald Araújo after he injured his right hamstring while playing for Uruguay at the Copa América. Frenkie de Jong is also recovering from an injury that caused him to miss the Euros with the Netherlands.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was convinced Flick would bring back "renewed energies" to a team that has not won the Champions League since 2015, Lionel Messi's heyday at the club.

[RELATED: 20 years apart, Yamal and Messi chase greatness on the same day, the same way]

Flick had a direct part in bringing down that great Barcelona side. He was in charge of Bayern when its historic 8-2 demolition of the Catalan club in 2020 marked a definitive end to its status as one of Europe's supreme teams.

Flick did not mention that most painful moment for Barcelona fans during his press conference at the auditorium next to its Camp Nou stadium. Instead, he said he will respect the club's sacred playing style of ball possession and high pressure.

"The thing I want to see is that we are playing great football, technical football, so everyone at home on TV can see that this team gives its heart for the club," he said. "It is crucial that you can see that on the pitch."

NICO TOO?

Perhaps it is wishful thinking given the club's recent financial troubles, but the Barcelona sports press speculates it could make a bid for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams after the winger starred at the Euros alongside Yamal.

Laporta would only say Barcelona is in position to make any signings it needed.

When asked about Williams, Flick said he would not speak about players at other clubs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

UEFA Euro 2024

