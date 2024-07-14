UEFA Euro Lamine Yamal: 17 ways Spain's 17-year-old superstar dominated Euro 2024 Published Jul. 14, 2024 10:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain is the champion of Europe once again after beating England 2-1 on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Rodri took home the award for the tournament's best player after leading Spain's midfield, but 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, who was named the Young Player of the Tournament, was undoubtedly La Roja's breakout star.

Here's a look back at Yamal's outstanding Euros debut, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Spain vs. England Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Final Check out the top moments between Spain and England in the UEFA Euro 2024 Final!

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the youngest player in Euros history to appear in a match (16 years and 338 days old). Became the youngest player in Euros history to record an assist (16 years and 338 days old). Is the youngest player in Euros and World Cup history to score in a match (16 years and 362 days old). First teenager ever to record three assists at a single edition of the Euros (led tournament with four). Recorded four assists at this tournament, tying the record for most assists at a single edition of the Euros. Youngest player to appear in a Euros or World Cup final, passing Pelé (17 years and 249 days old in the 1958 World Cup final). Youngest player to record an assist in the Euros or World Cup final (17 years and 1 day old). Youngest player to start in a World Cup or Euros final and win (17 years and 1 day old). Became the first player to record a goal or assist in the quarterfinals, semifinals AND final at a single Euros tournament Led tournament in chances created with 19. Assisted Nico Williams in final, whose birthday is the day before his (Williams, July 12; Yamal, July 13). One of two players with an expected assist value over 2.0 (Nico Williams is the other). Only player in the tournament to have 15-plus chances created and three or more assists. Only player in the tournament to have multiple assists and an expected goal value over 1.8. Led a Spanish attack that broke the Euros single tournament record for goals (15). Won Young Player of the Tournament Award at Euros. In 2023 debut for Barcelona , became the youngest player to appear for the club since 1922 (at 15 years old).

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

More Euro 2024 from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Lamine Yamal Spain Copa América

share