Spain coach Luis De La Fuente reportedly interested in USMNT job

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente, who just led his team to a dominant showing in Euro 2024 that culminated in a title, is interested in coaching the United States men's national team, according to the Washington Post.

De La Fuente's representatives have emailed the U.S. Soccer Federation about the coach's interest in the position, they confirmed to the Post. The job opened up when USSF sporting director Matt Crocker dismissed Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday's after the USMNT's disastrous Copa América group stage exit on home soil.

The 63-year-old De La Fuente, a native Spaniard, has spent his entire playing and coaching career in his home country. He has been with the Royal Spanish Football Federation since 2013, working his way up coaching Spain's youth under-19, under-21 and under-23 teams after being promoted to the senior squad after Spain's quarterfinal exit in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Since then, however, Spain has become one of the best men's national teams in the world, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2023 before a dominant showing in Euro 2024 in which De La Fuente's side won all seven of its games. De La Fuente has drawn praise for the way he empowered 21-year-old Nico Williams and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal in the Euros while incorporating a group of talented role players behind them, including co-Golden Boot winner Dani Olmo and Euro 2024 Best Player winner Rodri.

De La Fuente reportedly signed a contract extension with the Spanish federation last month to stay in his current role through 2026.

Crocker is still in the early stages of his search and has said he wants a "serial winner" lead the U.S. into the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, which the country will co-host with Canada and Mexico. Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has reportedly rebuffed initial interest from the USSF, while former USMNT defender Steve Cherundolo, who's been successful in his two-plus-year stint managing MLS side LAFC, is also reportedly a candidate.

