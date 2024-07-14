UEFA Euro 'Sky's the limit' for 17-year-old Euro 2024 champion Lamine Yamal Published Jul. 14, 2024 8:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

BERLIN — Lamine Yamal was backed to continue his takeover of world soccer by teammate and offensive partner Nico Williams, just after winning his first international trophy at only 17.

Yamal was named Euro 2024's young player of the tournament for his role in Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the final and his efforts for Luis de la Fuente's team over the past month.

"Lamine is incredible," Williams told reporters. "You've all seen him in this tournament, he's got the prize for the best young player and I think the sky is the limit for him.

"Apart from being a good player, he is a great person. Things are very clear in his mind."

Yamal, after a quiet first half, set up Williams for Spain's opening goal just after the interval, embarking on a fleet-footed run, cutting inside, then slipping a perfect pass for his friend and colleague to convert with an accurate low shot.

After a stunning goal against France in the semifinal and his overall level of stylish proficiency, the young player award was no surprise, and though the overall "best player" trophy went to his teammate Rodri, Yamal cannot have been far away from that accolade as well.

"I am very happy," Yamal said. "This is a dream. I'm looking forward to returning to Spain and celebrating with all the fans. It's the best birthday present ever.

"When England equalized, it was difficult. I don't know what this team is made of, but we always manage to get back up."

England clawed back into the game when substitute Cole Palmer leveled the score, but Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 86th minute to secure the Euros for Spain for the fourth time.

This tournament proved not only Spain's dominance, but that Yamal is more than ready for the very highest stages in the sport, despite not turning 17 until the day before the final.

His speed, versatility and field vision made him a handful for every backline he came up against, no matter its credentials.

There seems like a lot more to come. At club level, he may soon be joined by his pal Williams, with Barcelona lining up an official bid to Athletic Bilbao.

With Spain, the combination of the best midfield in the world, led by Rodri and Fabian Ruiz, gives Yamal the perfect platform from which to launch his searching runs. Having Williams doing the same thing on the other side helps spread the defense no end.

It was a problem that England handled, for virtually the entire night, extremely well. The one time they didn't, it set the tone for a Spanish triumph.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX.

