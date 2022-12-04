FIFA World Cup 2022 Former USMNT players on Gregg Berhalter's status: 'I like to have fresh blood' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In 2018, the United States Soccer Federation named Gregg Berhalter the head coach of the U.S. men's national team. In the four years since, Berhalter has led the USMNT to two CONCACAF titles — Nations League and Gold Cup — and, his most significant achievement to date, World Cup qualification.

The U.S. players are on board with Berhalter returning, but after another round of 16 exit for the Americans, is it time for a new voice in the locker room? Former U.S. men's team players Jimmy Conrad, Cobi Jones and Sacha Kljestan share their perspective on "World Cup Now."

Conrad: Me, personally, I'll put my flag in the ground and say that I don't think any coach should have the job for the national team for more than one World Cup cycle. I believe that the players need to hear a new voice. We have a tendency in this country where if we have a pretty decent World Cup and we get out of the group stage, we automatically renew that coach for a few years and then that coach gets fired after a few years. Can we just skip that part and bring in somebody new? This 2026 [World Cup] is going to be very appealing because we're hosting it. It's going to be a very, very special tournament.

Jones: It's interesting. I thought the result here was "eh" — it was average. But for Berhalter, I don't know. I like to have fresh blood, fresh ideas, fresh thoughts every cycle.

Kljestan: I'm not sure. I think I need time to digest that and think about if tactically we would be better playing a little bit differently. Maybe with all of these young guys, we need more of a pressing style, and to figure out how to get all of the best players on the field and not stick a striker out there that you might not think fits in with the rest of the group.

