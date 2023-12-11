United States CONCACAF W Gold Cup: USWNT drawn into Group A with Mexico, Argentina Published Dec. 11, 2023 9:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The draw for the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup took place on Monday in Miami and the United States women's national team was drawn into Group A with Mexico and Argentina.

As the highest-ranked team (3) in the tournament, the United States was in Pot 1 with 2022 CONMEBOL Women's Copa América winner Brazil (9) and the second-highest-rated team in CONCACAF, Canada (10). The next-best-ranked CONCACAF teams — Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama — were placed in Pot 2.

Pot 3 was composed of the second, third, and fourth-place finishers in the 2022 Women's Copa América, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay. Pot 4 has yet to be set, as the preliminary matches for the W Gold Cup still need to be played. The Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti and Puerto Rico are all in contention.

The U.S. avoided a nightmare scenario by drawing No. 31-ranked Argentina instead of No. 22-ranked Colombia from Pot 3, but it wasn't as lucky with Pot 2, drawing No. 31-ranked Mexico instead of No. 43-ranked Costa Rica or No. 55-ranked Panama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States will play all of its group stage matches at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Its first match will be on Feb. 20 against either Guyana or the Dominican Republic.

Here is a full breakdown of the draw:

Group A

United States

Mexico

Argentina

Prelims winner 3

Group B

Brazil

Panama

Colombia

Prelims winner 1

Group C

Canada

Costa Rica

Paraguay

Prelims winner 2

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States

share

UNITED STATES WOMEN trending USWNT leaves Alex Morgan off roster to evaluate new players, expand player pool

Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more