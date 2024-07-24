United States
USWNT coach Emma Hayes not assuming medal at Olympics
Published Jul. 24, 2024

The United States is playing its first major tournament under Emma Hayes, the former coach at Chelsea. Hayes didn't join the U.S. team until late May so she could finish out the Women's Super League season.

Hayes said it shouldn't be taken for granted that the United States is a lock for the medal rounds, because the field in France is balanced.

"There are top footballing nations in this tournament," Hayes said. "I don't think shocks in the women's game exist anymore. I think we have to reframe our focus a little bit and have respect for the rest of the world."

The U.S team had a disappointing outcome at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, having had their worst-ever finish at a major international tournament. The four-time World Cup champions found themselves eliminated in the Round of 16, having lost in a penalty shootout to Sweden.

Historically, the USWNT has dominated the World Cup. They are the most successful women's team in World Cup history, having won the World Cup in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. Prior to this past World Cup, they had either made it to the semi-finals or the final of the tournament.

The United States will open its Olympics against Zambia on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

