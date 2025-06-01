FIFA Men's World Cup 13 USMNT World Cup hopefuls who could, or should, switch clubs this summer Published Jun. 2, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Somehow it's June already, and while the summer transfer season won’t officially kick off for most European soccer clubs until the beginning of next month, teams across the continent are quickly getting their ducks in a row ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

For many members of the U.S. men’s national team player pool, their next move is pivotal. The 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil is now just 12 short months away, and how they perform in their day jobs starting this August will go a long way to determining how much they play during the Greatest Show on Earth, if they even get there at all.

Here are 13 Americans who could — or should — find a new club over the next 13 weeks or so.

GK Matt Turner

(Photo by Kevin Hodgson | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

No U.S. player needs a move more than Turner, who played in just four games for Palace all season and none after March 1. Asked earlier this month about his top keeper’s lack of minutes, Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Turner needs reps before the World Cup. "Until now Matt was our number-one choice, but that can change," the U.S. coach said. " In one year’s time, I think he needs to find a way to compete every week" at the club level.

ADVERTISEMENT

That could be in England’s second-tier Championship, elsewhere in Europe, or even back in MLS, where Turner was named Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 before moving from the New England Revolution to Premier League Arsenal. But the Americans’ 2022 World Cup starter has mostly been a backup over the last three seasons, making just 31 appearances for the Gunners, Nottingham Forest and Palace. Wherever he lands in 2025-16, he has to be the No. 1.

M/F Gio Reyna

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If the 2026 World Cup began today, Gio Reyna probably wouldn’t be on the roster. That’s a damning indictment of how far the 22-year-old’s stock has fallen over the last year. Reyna made just three starts for Borussia Dortmund in 2024-25. He logged just 20 total; minutes off the bench over the Black & Yellow’s last 10 Bundesliga games and was an unused substitute in eight of them. With a year left on his contract, BVB has given the oft-injured attacker the green light to find a new employer this summer. It could even happen this month; FIFA has opened a special early-June transfer window for Club World Cup participants such as Dortmund. Per multiple reports, Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad is interested in signing Reyna. It would be the perfect fit on paper. Wherever he ends up, though, the Qatar 2022 veteran must play regularly — and well — to ensure that he isn’t watching the biggest event in sports from his couch 12 months from now.

M/D Yunus Musah

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

An in-pen starter for the national team since 2022, Musah isn’t one right now under Pochettino— something that missing the Gold Cup for undisclosed personal reasons won’t help. In Milan, Musah is seemingly on the way out after two seasons. He made 19 starts under since-fired managers Paulo Fonseca and Sérgio Conceição, but reports in Italy say the seven-time European champs are looking to offload the American over the summer. Perhaps the appointment of Max Allegri on Friday changes that. Otherwise, expect to see Musah at a new club in Serie A, Spain or the Premier League next season.

M Gianluca Busio

(Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After four seasons with Venezia, Busio is ready for a chance of scenery. The Sporting Kansas City product suffered his second relegation from Serie A this season. If competing week-in and out in one of Europe’s best leagues wasn’t enough to make him a U.S. regular — after starting Pochettino’s first two games as USMNT boss, Busio was dropped to the bench and then dropped from the squad altogether — heading back to Serie B won’t cut it, especially in a World Cup year. Busio will have options abroad, no doubt. Would the 23-year-old consider a return to MLS? That path worked for another technical and undersized central midfielder in Luca de la Torre, who was loaned from La Liga side Celta to expansion San Diego in January and subsequently played his way onto the Gold Cup squad.

M Johnny Cardoso

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Even before his wildly successful first half season with Real Betis was over, Cardoso was being linked with a move elsewhere. Tottenham purchased a right of first refusal. Even mighty Real Madrid were sniffing around. Now, after the New Jersey-born, Brazil-bred central midfielder’s first full campaign ended with a UEFA Conference League final loss to Chelsea, Cardoso seems set to join the Spanish capital’s other giant: Atletico Madrid. Last week, Givemesport.com reported that Atléti is leading the race to sign the 23-year-old.

M/F Diego Luna

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Luna enters the Gold Cup in excellent club form; in 16 MLS games for Real Salt Lake so far this season, the diminutive winger/attacking midfielder already has as many goals — eight — as he did all of last year.

That production has caught the attention of European teams. RSL could receive a bona fide offer for Luna between now and Aug. 21, when the domestic league’s summer transfer window slams shut.

The Californian has earned the opportunity to test himself at the top level. He should be careful, though. Four years ago, U.S. striker Ricardo Pepi put himself on a path to the 2022 World Cup. Then he left MLS for Germany and struggled for playing time; the move that probably cost Pepi trip to Qatar. Luna, 21, is in a good spot now with RSL but is destined for Europe eventually. It will be interesting to see when he decides to make the leap.

LB Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

(Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Although the longstanding Jedi-to-Liverpool rumors have died down a little heading into the silly season as the English champions consider all options, the expectation remains that Robinson will leave Fulham for a Champions League-level club this summer. The 27-year-old left back is coming off a career season for the Cottagers; his 10 assists led all defenders and was tied for fourth overall in the Premier League. With three years remaining on his contract, Jedi, who was voted U.S. Soccer’s male athlete of the year for 2024, could fetch a fee as high as $50 million.

F Josh Sargent

(Photo by David Watts/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Best XI season in England’s Championship wasn’t enough to get Sargent on the Gold Cup squad, which means there’s nothing Sargent can do at Norwich to return to Pochettino’s good graces. Simply put, Sargent has to move to a better league and continue scoring regularly to have any chance of making his second career World Cup squad. A return to the Bundesliga, where he began his career, could be the perfect fit.

F Christian Pulisic

(Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

The odds that Pulisic leaves AC Milan before the most important season of his life seem slim. Pulisic himself wrote on social media this week that he was "hungry for more" at the San Siro after what he described as "Not our best season." Despite the 26-year-old’s career-best 17 goals, Milan finished eighth in Serie A and will not compete in European competitions next season.

That led to speculation that Pulisic, who has delayed signing a contract extension with the Rossoneri even after agreeing to term, could leave the club this summer. Word is several Premier League clubs are interested in brining America’s best player back to England. Pulisic helped Chelsea win the European title in 2021. The arrival of veteran manager Allegri may have settled Pulisic, though. Over the weekend on Instagram, the Pennsylvania native dropped another hint that he’s staying put: "He’s to bigger and better next season," he wrote.

RB Alex Freeman

(Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The rumored interest in Freeman in England is real, a source with knowledge of the situation told FOX Sports. Why wouldn’t it be? The son of Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman is young, technical, coachable and outlandishly athletic. Those attributes make the 20-year-old the prototypical modern fullback. No wonder European suitors are eager to get him across the pond as soon as possible, though he won’t come cheap: Orlando would probably have to receive an eight-figure transfer offer to consider moving Freeman mid-season. No wonder, given how rapidly the youngster’s stock is climbing:

M Quinn Sullivan

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The lesser known Sullivan brother — 21-year-old Quinn is six years older than Philadelphia Union teammate Cavan Sullivan, who made international headlines last spring when he signed with Manchester City at age 14 — has been one of the best midfielders in MLS season. Poch isn’t the only one who has noticed: so too have European clubs, particularly in the Netherlands, sources told FOX Sports. The fact that Sullivan also has a European Union passport (via his German mother) and therefore wouldn’t count as a non-EU player only makes him more appealing to suitors across the pond.

LB Max Arfsten

(Photo by Drew Horton - Columbus Crew/MLS via Getty Images)

The converted winger has emerged as one of the top left backs in the country under the tutelage of Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy, with whom Arfsten won an MLS Cup in 2023 and nearly the continental title a year ago. This year, Arfsten, 24, broke in at the international level. He made two starts and played in three games overall, and beat out the Europe-based likes of Kristoffer Lund, John Tolkin and Caleb Wiley for a Gold Cup roster spot. The University of California-Davis product could soon join them overseas; a French Ligue 1 club is interested in inking him in July, one source told FOX Sports.

LB Peyton Miller

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Still just 17, the New England Revolution fullback probably isn’t a realistic candidate for 2026. But the U-20 U.S. national teamer is already being touted by some as Jedi’s eventual replacement long-term. A second-year pro, Miller has started 10 of the Revs’ 15 MLS games in 2025. On Saturday night, he scored his first career goal in a 3-0 rout of CF Montreal.

At least one Premier League club wants to buy him this summer, though under FIFA rules they’ll have to loan him back to New England until he turns 18 in November. Either way, he’s expected to be in Europe by January, multiple sources tell FOX Sports.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

share