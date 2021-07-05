National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Lightning-Canadiens Game 4 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Lightning have looked like a juggernaut in the Stanley Cup Final.

In leaping out to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Lightning have dominated the Montreal Canadiens, winning the first three games by an average score of 4.7-1.7.

Perhaps this shouldn't be a surprise. The Lightning are the defending champions after all and went 36-17-3 in the regular season. The Canadiens, who are trying to become the first Canada-based team to win the title since they did it in 1993, went just 24-21-11.

But you can't assume anything – that's why we play the games – and the Canadiens were playing in front of their home crowd in Monday night's Game 4.

Will the Stanley Cup be awarded tonight, or will the Habs stay alive to force a Game 5 back in Tampa on Wednesday?

Here are the top moments from Monday night's game.

The Canadiens came out pumped up and ready to go, with a music choice that was interesting considering their opponent.

A moment of silence was held for Columbus player Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, who died Sunday night in a fireworks accident.

The Canadiens brought it some legends to help lend support – Yvan Cournoyer, Guy Lafleur and Patrick Roy. Too bad they can't play!

Tampa Bay came out strong, however, pressing the action in the early going.

That early dominance didn't pay off, however, and Montreal took a 1-0 lead with 4:21 to go in the first period when Josh Anderson knocked it home on a beautiful setup from Nick Suzuki.

The Lightning made another push on a power play at the end of the first period, bouncing one shot off the bar and dropping the puck on top of the net. But they couldn't put it in the goal and trailed 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second period, the Canadiens continued a strategy of being physical with Tampa Bay's Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning came THIS close to tying it on a blast by Victor Hedman, but goalie Carey Price got just enough of the puck to redirect it off the post.

Moments later Tampa Bay did tie it up 1-1 when Ryan McDonagh set up a waiting Barclay Goodrow. And that was the score with one period to play.

