National Football League
National Football League

Zeke Files For 'Feed Me' Trademark

16 mins ago

By Charlotte Wilder

Ezekiel Elliott made a big splash in Week 1 of the NFL season when he pulled up his shirt to reveal a tattoo in gothic script that said "FEED ME" across his stomach. 

Fitting placement! 

But there’s one thing wrong with it. It should’ve included the little trademark™ symbol, because Elliott has filed the paperwork to make the saying his, and his alone. According to the filing, Elliott first made the claim on September 16.

Elliott famously pantomimes eating out of a bowl (at least that’s what I envision him eating out of — it could very well be a plate) after he scores touchdowns, which is often. The running back is a powerhouse on the run. While the Cowboys have done many things wrong in the past twenty years, they’ve done one thing very right by feeding him the ball. 

I’ll be honest — I’ve always thought that trademarking phrases at all seems like a ridiculous thing to do. But that could just be jealousy, since it seems like a good way to make money. I should have a monopoly on the ability to embroider "Wine Time" on a T-shirt, but I do not, and the only person I have to blame is myself.   

Elliott is clearly hoping that "FEED ME" will pay off and has big plans for those two little words. If you read the fine print, it says he has marked it for, and I quote:

"Mark For: FEED ME™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Athletic uniforms; Gloves as clothing; Headbands for clothing; Hoods; Infant and toddler one piece clothing; Jackets; Jerseys; Ties as clothing; Triathlon clothing, namely, triathlon tights, triathlon shorts, triathlon singlets, triathlon shirts, triathlon suits; Wearable garments and clothing, namely, shirts; Women's clothing, namely, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses; ..."

I don’t know where to start in terms of which item would look funniest with Zeke’s phrase on it. The idea of a skirt or a blouse with "FEED ME" written across the hem really sends me, but so does legal language in general: "gloves as clothing" — like, what else would they be for? 

My one big question, however, is this: who is going to wear a triathlon singlet (???) with "FEED ME" across the butt? On the other hand, endurance athletes must be very hungry all the time, so maybe it’s a natural fit. 

Anyway, sorry to everyone who had big plans to make clothes with "FEED ME" written on them. Zeke is now officially in the game. Long live the United States Patent And Trademark Office.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Breaking Down Week 2's Biggest Injuries

Breaking Down Week 2's Biggest Injuries
A number of key NFL players suffered unfortunate injuries on Sunday. Here's what you need to know.
1 hour ago
National Football League

How The Cowboys Saved Their Season

How The Cowboys Saved Their Season
An 0-2 start can spell doom for NFL teams. But Dak Prescott wasn't about to let the Cowboys fail.
1 hour ago
National Football League

Wilson Bests Belichick Again

Wilson Bests Belichick Again
A vintage performance from Cam Newton was not enough to overcome Russell Wilson in an instant classic on Sunday night.
13 hours ago
National Football League

Mahomes, KC Survive Rookie Scare

Mahomes, KC Survive Rookie Scare
Pat Mahomes spoils Justin Herbert's debut, and Kyler Murray is magic. Here's what you need to know from NFL Sunday afternoon.
16 hours ago
National Football League

Cowboys Complete Improbable Comeback

Cowboys Complete Improbable Comeback
Somehow, Dallas did it. Check out the major takeaways from the Cowboys' late rally and the rest of the NFL's morning slate.
19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks