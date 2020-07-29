National Football League
Who's The Best Player In The NFL?
National Football League

Who's The Best Player In The NFL?

4 hours ago

The NFL's 10th annual ranking of the top 100 players is complete, and one of the AFC's elite quarterbacks stands above the rest.

It's not the Super Bowl MVP, though. Instead, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson came in at No. 1.

It's quite the rise for Jackson, who was unranked in the 2019 version of the list, which is voted on by the players themselves.

Patrick Mahomes, the man of the record-setting $503 million extension, finished fourth, behind Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald.

George Kittle, meanwhile, surpassed Rob Gronkowski as the highest ranked tight end in the list's history, at No. 7.

It's the second straight season Mahomes has been fourth. And as soon as this year's rankings were announced, he let the world know that he's taking notes.

While Mahomes saw greater team success in 2019 than Jackson, of course, the Ravens star did outpace him in quarterback rating (113.3 to 105.3) and completion percentage (66.1% to 65.9%), with both averaging 8.9 adjusted yards per pass attempt.

Indeed, Skip Bayless believes Mahomes' ranking was accurate ...

... although he might have a different QB at the top of his list in Russell Wilson:

Still, the No. 2 ranking is the highest of the Seahawks star's career.

Want to see the entire list? @NFL has compiled all 100 players in a handy Twitter thread, complete with statistical tidbits. You can see it here:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

On This Day: Dak Prescott Turns 27

On This Day: Dak Prescott Turns 27
The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller has led the franchise to two NFC East titles and two playoff berths in his four seasons.
11 hours ago
National Football League

Tua Cleared to Play in Miami

Tua Cleared to Play in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa passed his physical and is fully cleared to practice with the Miami Dolphins in August.
11 hours ago
National Football League

Ranking The NFL's Top QBs

Ranking The NFL's Top QBs
A renown annual breakdown of the NFL's quarterbacks came out this week, and the top tier raised questions.
17 hours ago
National Football League

Chargers Give Bosa Record Deal

Chargers Give Bosa Record Deal
DE Joey Bosa agreed to a 5-year, $135 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
1 day ago
National Football League

Glaring Omission

Glaring Omission
Philadelphia Eagles franchise QB Carson Wentz is nowhere to be found on the NFL Top 100 list coming into the 2020 season.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks