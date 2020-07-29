National Football League Who's The Best Player In The NFL? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 10th annual ranking of the top 100 players is complete, and one of the AFC's elite quarterbacks stands above the rest.

It's not the Super Bowl MVP, though. Instead, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson came in at No. 1.

It's quite the rise for Jackson, who was unranked in the 2019 version of the list, which is voted on by the players themselves.

Patrick Mahomes, the man of the record-setting $503 million extension, finished fourth, behind Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald.

George Kittle, meanwhile, surpassed Rob Gronkowski as the highest ranked tight end in the list's history, at No. 7.

It's the second straight season Mahomes has been fourth. And as soon as this year's rankings were announced, he let the world know that he's taking notes.

While Mahomes saw greater team success in 2019 than Jackson, of course, the Ravens star did outpace him in quarterback rating (113.3 to 105.3) and completion percentage (66.1% to 65.9%), with both averaging 8.9 adjusted yards per pass attempt.

Indeed, Skip Bayless believes Mahomes' ranking was accurate ...

... although he might have a different QB at the top of his list in Russell Wilson:

Still, the No. 2 ranking is the highest of the Seahawks star's career.

Want to see the entire list? @NFL has compiled all 100 players in a handy Twitter thread, complete with statistical tidbits. You can see it here:

