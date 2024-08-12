National Football League Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix stand out in debuts of 6 first-round QBs Published Aug. 12, 2024 10:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Staff

It's just preseason.

You hear that all the time across the NFL in August, because the scores and outcomes don't matter and teams hold out many of their best players to avoid injuries. This weekend, for one reason or another, 665 players on NFL rosters didn't play, an average of 20.8 per team.

But what this weekend's preseason games did feature was the debut of six rookie quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks of this year's draft. It's an exciting wave of potential new stars, all across the spectrum of NFL quarterback timetables: the Bears' Caleb Williams and the Commanders' Jayden Daniels are definite Week 1 starters, while Falcons projected backup Michael Penix Jr. may not play at all this season. Others are in competitions to see how quickly they'll move their pro development to active on-the-job training.

None of the rookie QBs threw for even 200 yards, and some only had cameos to start their NFL careers. But add them up and they completed 64% of their passes, with 576 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. Together, they had a 100.1 quarterback rating — any of them would do very well to pull that off in their rookie seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

So here are the big six and what we learned about them in this weekend's preseason games.

Caleb Williams shows poise, improvisational skills

I know we're not supposed to overreact to preseason — and I won't. But if you're a Chicago Bears fan, there isn't much else you could have wanted to see from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in his NFL preseason debut.

Williams didn't play in the Hall of Fame game last weekend, much to the chagrin of most, but head coach Matt Eberflus set a target of 45 to 55 snaps for the "Prince who was Promised" leading up to the season. On Saturday against the Bills in Buffalo, Williams played two series, with both drives resulting in field goals. In 20 snaps, Williams ended up with four completions on seven attempts for 95 yards. He had a passer rating of 101.8.

More than the numbers, it was the poise that Williams showed that makes his first outing so encouraging. On the second play of the game, he was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled while continuing to look for throwing lanes. He didn't just tuck the ball and run. He wasn't laser-focused on one of his myriad weapons. He actively scanned the field on the run trying to see if he could salvage the play. Then, when he was right up against the sideline, he simply threw it away.

That single play was perhaps the most impressive of the day, even including his rollout pass to tight end Cole Kmet for a pickup of 26 yards on his second series. But it was the most mundane of plays that showed Williams scrambles like the best improvisers do: by looking for ways to extend the play with his arms, not just his legs. He then also knew when to give up on the play and throw the ball away so as not to incur any actual damage or take a hit.

Two of Williams' three incompletions were drops as well. Both times he put the ball where it needed to be, but his receivers couldn't hang on. His third incompletion was a throwaway out the back of the end zone.

Other than the 26-yarder to Kmet, Williams' completions were to DJ Moore for 12 yards and 15 yards and a catch and run to running back Khalil Herbert for 42 yards, where Williams delivered a hook-shot pass to his running back as the pocket collapsed around him.

Williams looked comfortable in a brand-new offense that wasn't as vanilla as you'd expect in the preseason. There was motion and varying personnel sets, and Williams did well with multiple play-action plays throughout his two series. He engineered drives of eight and 12 plays, getting into the red zone each time. He seemed to be able to get through his progressions, read what the defense was throwing at him and verbalize his cadence without much issue.

Perhaps most encouraging was that the offense around him looked inspired, both schematically and emotionally. The defense, too, managed to hold the Bills to just six points for the entire game. Quarterback Josh Allen was 2-for-3 for 22 yards on the day. He got one-and-a-half series in and was pulled after the first quarter, during which the Bears dominated the time of possession 10:36 to just 4:24. —Carmen Vitali

Jayden Daniels produces splash play on early audible

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said last week that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had already exceeded some of his expectations. Then Daniels did it again in his NFL preseason debut on Saturday afternoon.

Daniels played only one series against the New York Jets, and it was against the second-team defense, but what he did in his short time on the field isn't going to diminish his hype. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 for 45 yards and directed an efficient, 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended with him running three yards for a touchdown.

And along the way he showed off most of his skills: his rifle arm, his pinpoint accuracy and his poise in the pocket. He didn't really have a chance to show off his legs — his touchdown run was more of a jog that fooled the entire Jets defense — but his presence alone and the threat of him running on run-pass option (RPO) plays seemed like it kept the defense off balance.

He did get off to a jittery start. His first pass was a short screen that sailed dangerously over the head of running back Austin Ekeler. But his second pass is the one that everyone will remember — a laser down the right side of the field that Dyami Brown caught for a 42-yard gain. The timing on the throw was perfect, and the placement couldn't have been better either. Brown was draped by Jets cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, but the pass dropped right over his outstretched arm and into Brown's hands.

And here's the best part: That wasn't the play that was called. Daniels said that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury called a screen pass. But when Daniels saw the entire Jets defense packed up by the line of scrimmage, he realized it was a "dead play." So he audibled — without permission from Quinn, apparently — to a deep pass to Brown. And he made it work.

Quinn got a good laugh at how Daniels "wanted to ask for forgiveness and not permission" on that audible. He also rightly praised the rookie for his "awareness" — a really good sign for the future, considering that audible came on his third play in an NFL game.

Daniels ended his brief appearance with a fake handoff to running back Brian Robinson at the 3-yard line that had almost the entire Jets defense on its heels. Daniels then just jogged to his right for a touchdown, completely untouched.

[READ MORE: The 'buzz' about Jayden Daniels keeps building after impressive preseason debut]

It'll be a lot different when teams start game-planning for Daniels, but his ability to run is likely to keep a lot of defenses off balance. The Commanders' RPO game, with Robinson and Ekeler, could end up being a dangerous weapon. It'll be even more dangerous if Daniels keeps throwing with the kind of power and accuracy he displayed on his two completions on Saturday.

It was only a brief sample, of course. And again, he wasn't facing any of the Jets starters, who dominated him at times in a joint practice on Thursday. But Daniels at least showed off a little bit of the skills and the poise that has everyone in Washington so excited and so willing to believe that he's the real deal. —Ralph Vacchiano

Drake Maye outshined by fellow rookie QB Joe Milton

Drake Maye's preseason debut on Thursday came with heavy rain and, perhaps in turn, a sparse snap count. The New England Patriots rookie entered the game against the Carolina Panthers with the second-teamers after Jacoby Brissett worked with the starting unit.

The Patriots coaches decided to give Maye just one drive. He went 2-of-3 for 19 yards and managed to pick up a first down. His lone incompletion hit receiver Jalen Reagor in the hands, and though Maye was a tad late, it was absolutely a catchable ball.

Maye faced a pair of third downs. He kept the punt unit off the field by executing a screen pass that running back Antonio Gibson converted into 13 yards on a third-and-12. But on the second third down, Maye checked down to Kevin Harris in the flat — with the downfield receivers getting minimal separation — and the running back couldn't quite get the necessary yards.

Drake Maye struggles in Patriots camp

Maye spent his time under center, which was a new development for him after spending most of his time in shotgun at North Carolina. But Maye seems to have honed his technique on the under-center work from handoffs to dropbacks.

The only question for Maye was why he didn't play more.

But this process is a marathon — not a sprint. Given the heavy rain and the upcoming joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, Maye didn't need a whole lot of work. Instead, the Patriots spent more of the game showcasing quarterback Bailey Zappe, whom they clearly intend to try to trade ahead of roster cuts.

"Going into the Eagles week, this honestly is a huge week for everyone to practice against the Eagles," Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said. "I expect Drake to get more reps than he did in the first game against the Eagles."

If there was any one thing that didn't go well for Maye, it was actually the performance of fellow rookie Joe Milton. He might legitimately have the strongest arm in the NFL, and he moves extremely well despite his 6-foot-5 frame. Milton might have a lot to learn about the nuances of quarterback play, but his athleticism makes him the perfect standout for fourth quarters of preseason games when physical tools can often win out.

But even with the Milton hype building, Maye is clearly the better quarterback. Don't let the Boston sports radio hosts sway you: Maye is undoubtedly the future in New England. –Henry McKenna

Michael Penix Jr. makes solid first impression

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If there was a "wow" throw in Michael Penix's preseason debut for the Falcons on Friday night in Miami, it came on the third of five drives he played to open the game.

The rookie quarterback from Washington had just missed on a sideline throw to his right — a tough throw for a left-handed passer — and on second-and-10 from his 20, Penix tried it again. The pass found receiver Chris Blair in stride down the right sideline, good for a 41-yard gain, a highlight-reel throw that helped set up a field goal.

His day was done three minutes into the second quarter, but Penix made a solid first impression on his new team, finishing 9-for-16 for 104 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, not bad for starters.

"It's always nice to get him in the pocket and watch him go through progressions and do it in a professional way," coach Raheem Morris said after Atlanta's 20-13 loss to Miami. "He did a nice job of delivering some football, some strikes, putting the balls in the right spot."

When Penix played at Washington last year, his receiver group was talented enough that three Huskies receivers were taken in the first three rounds of the draft. The group he played with Friday didn't include starters Drake London and Darnell Mooney, who were held out along with backup Ray-Ray McCloud. Another receiver, Rondale Moore, was lost to a season-ending injury in practice this week. As a result, nine of Penix's 16 passes Saturday went to fellow rookie Casey Washington, a sixth-round pick from Illinois.

It's just preseason, of course, but that might be all the game action that Penix has this year. He's unique among the six quarterbacks picked in the first 12 picks of the draft because he knows he won't be the Week 1 starter, as the Falcons gave veteran Kirk Cousins a $180 million contract in March, the month before they drafted Penix. It will be Cousins' team when the season starts next month, but as the veteran recovers from an Achilles tendon injury from last year, Penix has the spotlight in the preseason.

[READ MORE: Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. shines in debut: 'I was ready to go']

His immediate future is out of his hands, in that if Cousins stays healthy and plays well, this should be something of a redshirt year for him, learning the NFL from the sidelines but not necessarily playing as much high draft picks do. He made the most of his debut Friday, eager for another chance to show what he can do with his new team.

"It's just football," Penix said. "You know, going into it, you don't know what to expect, like, OK, first game. But you know me, I'm just like it's football at the end of the day. ... Just football, man, just go play." –Greg Auman

J.J. McCarthy bounces back from setbacks

We had to wait a drive to see J.J. McCarthy's first professional snaps for the Minnesota Vikings. Presumed starter Sam Darnold began the game, playing 12 snaps and going 4-for-8 for 59 yards. The drive stalled on a fourth-and-2 attempt from the Las Vegas four-yard-line.

But then came McCarthy, who started his first drive with three-straight handoffs to running back Ty Chandler at the end of the first quarter. McCarthy's first pass came after a false start on the quarterback himself, backing the Vikings up to a first-and-15 situation. But he bounced right back and hit wide receiver Jalen Nailor for an 18-yard completion. Two passes later, on third-and-8, McCarthy forced the ball out after evading some pressure and threw it right to Raiders cornerback Jack Jones.

Las Vegas scored off that bonus possession but McCarthy bounced back again. He played the rest of the first half and started the third quarter, finishing 11-of-17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. His passer rating of 116.8 was the highest among rookie quarterbacks this weekend with at least 12 attempts. He was also the only quarterback this weekend with multiple touchdown passes.

It was quite a bit of work for McCarthy, but as a developmental prospect with a bridge starter ahead of him on the depth chart, this was always the plan.

"We talk a lot about this development plan," said head coach Kevin O'Connell. "A huge part of it is these real game reps where there's coaches on the sideline. It's just them and the defense and the officials out there, and I want to see him continue to progress. But clearly, everybody can see the arm talent. I just love seeing him come right back after the interception and still be aggressive, still stay true to footwork, timing, rhythm and where his eyes should be."

There were a few throws even outside the touchdown passes that were extremely impressive for McCarthy. His comfortability with play-action was encouraging, too. He operated a run-heavy offense at Michigan, primarily under center, but he showed on Saturday that he's comfortable out of any quarterback alignment. His anticipation on the first touchdown pass to Trishton Jackson impressed his coaches, as did his second off play-action.

"I think all these guys, and specifically Sam [Darnold] and J.J., are ahead of where I thought they would be at this point," said O'Connell after the game.

Even with McCarthy's impressive outing, the Vikings aren't in a rush to start him anytime soon. Their approach to developing him remains unchanged as they attempt to set up their quarterback of the future for long-term success.

"There is a feeling, a mindset toward this position," said O'Connell of quarterbacks. "There is an overall belief in the development toward this position that I am way more focused on controlling what we can control, which is how we put together practice, how we layer learning, how we allow confidence to build and ownership to build." —Vitali

Bo Nix makes pitch to start Week 1

The Broncos have framed their QB1 job as a competition, but it's a competition in name only.

It's more so about how long veteran incumbent Jarrett Stidham can hold off No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix than a question of whether the rookie will overtake him. Nix, the franchise's highest-drafted quarterback in 18 years, will be given the keys at some point in 2024.

Denver's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts showed that it's increasingly likely that Nix will get the nod as soon as Week 1. He had a strong debut, completing 71.4% of his passes (15 of 21) for 124 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a 102.1 passer rating in five drives, the first of which was with the Broncos' first-team offense. He had two completions of at least 20 yards.

Four of Nix's five series led to points. The touchdown pass came on his second possession, a one-yard completion to wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. that capped a 10-play, 56-yard drive.

Nix's third series ended after one play — the Colts' Cameron McGrone forced a fumble on a catch made by Broncos tight end Lucas Krull — but Denver immediately got the ball back after defensive back Keidron Smith picked off Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on the first play of the ensuing Indianapolis possession. Nix then guided a seven-play, 75-yard field goal drive in a two-minute drill to give the Broncos a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Nix's composure on the series had to have pleased coach Sean Payton, who has been complimentary of the rookie in training camp. It's also noteworthy that Nix went right back to Krull on that field goal drive after he had the fumble on the previous possession. He hit the tight end for back-to-back 16-yard gains that kickstarted the drive. That offered a glimpse of how Nix could elevate his teammates.

The former Oregon star started the game a bit slow. His first couple throws sailed incomplete — the first of which was nearly intercepted. But he hit veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a scramble drill for 22 yards on his third pass of the day, and two plays later, Nix connected with Josh Reynolds for a pick-up of 11 yards.

Nix flashed his athleticism on a couple runs, too. On his second drive, he got a first down on a third-down scramble and picked up 11 yards on a designed run a couple plays later. He's not the dual-threat that an Anthony Richardson or Lamar Jackson is, but Nix is a good enough athlete that Payton can scheme up runs for him. Nix had 20 rushing touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon.

The No. 12 pick is slated to start the Broncos' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers next week, when he figures to get more time with the 1s. That could be the determining factor for Payton in the QB1 decision. But Nix appears to be in good shape right now. —Ben Arthur

The following reporters contributed to this story:

FOX Sports NFL reporter Ben Arthur (@benyarthur)

FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman (@gregauman)

FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis)

FOX Sports NFL reporter Eric D. Williams (@eric_d_williams)

FOX Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano)

FOX Sports NFL reporter Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV)

share