NFL Week 9 top plays: Denver pounds Dallas, Jags stifle Bills, Love makes first start and more!

Week 9 of the NFL season has been filled with surprises.

In the early window, the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys crumbled against Denver, the Jaguars absolutely stifled the Bills and Josh Allen, and the Atlanta Falcons hit a game-winning field goal in New Orleans, who were without Jameis Winston for the first time this season.

Also, the Baltimore Ravens went to overtime before edging past the Minnesota Vikings .

In the afternoon slate, Jordan Love is at the helm for the Green Bay Packers as they face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ( Aaron Rodgers is out due to COVID-19 protocols), and the Arizona Cardinals are in San Francisco to take on the 49ers .

And in tonight's finale, the Tennessee Titans are at SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Feel the Love

WIth Rodgers out, the Packers turned to Love in Kansas City.

The Chiefs didn't exactly roll out the red carpet for Love's family.

But it was the Chiefs who struck first when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

Back-and-forth affair

The Chargers struck first, with Justin Herbert notching an early TD pass.

But the Eagles came right back to tie it with a strong ground game.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

All Cardinals

James Conner's ninth touchdown of the season gave the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

And that was just the beginning for them, with wide receiver Christian Kirk playing the role of quarterback on a bomb that ultimately set up a second Conner rushing touchdown.

Cleveland Browns 41, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Pick six!

Denzel Ward, 100 yards to the house for Cleveland.

Mixon match

Joe Mixon remains a dependable rushing threat. He found a path into the end zone to tie it up for Cincy.

Moonshot

Baker Mayfield has heard the criticism loud and clear. And in the first half, he responded with vigor. This throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones was a dime.

Chuggin Chubb

Nick Chubb broke off a 70-yard romp for six to put his squad up 31-10.

New York Giants 23, Las Vegas Raiders 16

Go up and get it!

Check out this leaping grab from Evan Engram for the game's first TD.

Right back at ya

Derek Carr found Hunter Renfrow in the flat to even the tally at 7.

X'd out

Xavier McKinney opened the second half with a momentum-swaying pick six to put New York up 17-13.

Two times for emphasis

McKinney stole his second takeaway of the day late in the fourth.

And on Las Vegas' final possession, the Big Blue crew came up with a decisive forced fumble to seat its win.

Baltimore Ravens 34, Minnesota Vikings 31, OT

Dance on 'em

Justin Jefferson was all by himself behind the defense on this one. He hauled in the 50-yard score, and then it was time to bust out the moves.

Zig-zagging

Dalvin Cook is a constant home run threat, too. He went 66 yards on this dart to set up a score, giving Minnesota a 14-3 lead.

Run it back!

Kene Nwangwu phoned home on this 98-yard kick return.

This is Patrick

Patrick Ricard absolutely dominated on this drive, so it's only fitting he was gifted with the TD pass.

Le'Veon for the lead!

Le'Veon Bell plowed past the pylon to give the Ravens a one-score lead with three minutes to play.

Tie game!

Adam Thielen got in on the scoring to draw even at 31.

In overtime, the Ravens knew they just had to get close and Justin Tucker would do the rest. A 36-yarder? He could probably make that with his eyes closed.

Miami Dolphins 17, Houston Texans 9

Direct deposit

The Dolphins came out in a wildcat formation, and direct snapped to Myles Gaskin for six.

How'd he do that?

This grab by Mike Gesicki … Just wow.

Double up

Gesicki just did it again!

Navigating the pocket

Jacoby Brissett showed some veteran savvy on this TD play.

Denver Broncos 30, Dallas Cowboys 16

Defense to offense

Denver came up with a pair of fourth-down stops, before going 80 yards for pay dirt. The scoring drive was capped by Melvin Gordon, who romped into the end zone on a handoff toward the left tackle.

Precision passing

Teddy Bridgewater had himself a first half.

Dogging the defense

Bridgewater continued his hot tear, finding Kendall Hinton for a big play that set up another Broncos score. They led 27-0 after the TD.

Bad to worse

Dallas just couldn't get things going all day.

New England Patriots 24, Carolina Panthers 16

Hands to the face

Rhamondre Stevenson warded off this defender with a staunch stiff arm.

First of many?

Stephon Gilmore knows the Patriots well. He collected his first INT for the Panthers midway through the second quarter.

Mac Attack

Mac Jones linked up with Hunter Henry to give the Pats a 14-6 advantage.

Don't try that

J.C. Jackson isn't one to test. He picked off this shovel pass attempt, and took back the other way for 88 yards.

J.C. X2

If you're a QB, you might want to stay away from J.C. Jackson.

Atlanta Falcons 27, New Orleans Saints 25

Oh my, Olamide

Olamide Zaccheaus pulled in a heck of a catch for Atlanta's first TD.

Llama love

Matt Ryan was looking towards Zaccheaus all day. This deep toss set up a Ryan scramble for six.

Favorite target

Guess who?

Inching closer

Alvin Kamara scores a lot of TDs. He did so again here to bring NO within a score.

Movin' on up

Just a few minutes later, the Saints had the lead, thanks to Trevor Siemian and Kenny Stills.

Do-it-all man

When the Falcons need a play, they look towards Cordarrelle Patterson.

Game-winner!

Patterson's huge catch-and-run set up this chip shot from Younghoe Koo to end it!

Jacksonville Jaguars 9, Buffalo Bills 6

Josh Allen Time!

Josh Allen (the Jaguars linebacker) picked off Josh Allen (the Bills' QB) early in the second half of a close affair.

Dopplegangers

The Jaguars' Josh Allen picked up a fumble with his team up 9-6 to regain possession.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Titans vs. Rams still to come!

