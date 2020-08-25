National Football League
The NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket
The NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket

36 mins ago

NFL teams won't take the field for a few more weeks, but it's already time for NFL fans to get geared up.

NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket voting is live!

FOX Sports is kicking off the second edition of the Ultimate Fan Bracket.

Here's how it works:

Last season, the Cleveland Browns emerged victorious over the Tennessee Titans in the championship, and this year, the other 29 NFL fanbases will look to knock off the Dawg Pound.

Fan voting will begin immediately after the selection show on Tuesday night, but FOX Sports hosts, analysts and former NFL players are already attempting to rally their favorite fanbases, including Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman.

Aikman spent his entire 12-year career with Cowboys, leading the franchise to three Super Bowl titles. 

However, Cowboys fans will need to redeem themselves this year, after falling in the first round to the Titans in the first NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket. 

Speaking of the Cowboys, their ultimate rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, have the support of another legendary quarterback in Mr. Michael Vick, who spent five years in the City of Brotherly Love. 

While the Cowboys and Eagles annually battle it out in the NFC East, one of the powerhouse franchises in the NFC is the New Orleans Saints, led by Drew Brees and winners of three straight NFC South crowns.

And one of Brees' former teammates is imploring Who Dat Nation to push the Saints to a fan bracket crown as well. 

The Saints (13-3) put together one of the three best records in the NFC last season, along with the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers (13-3) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3). 

Former Packers Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings is hoping Packers fans will Lambeau Leap their way onto the internet and vote for Green Bay.

A few other members of the FOX Sports family laid out their best pitches as to why fans should vote for their favorite franchises:

Marcellus Wiley – Bills and Chargers

Joy Taylor – Miami Dolphins

Mark Schlereth – Denver Broncos

Clay Travis – Tennessee Titans

