National Football League Texans' C.J. Stroud tops Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in NFL product sales Published Sep. 19, 2024 4:36 p.m. ET

The NFL Players Association released the top 10 player sales across all officially licensed products from March 1-May 31 this week.

According to the NFLPA, "the products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products and more."

On the list, five players are quarterbacks, three players are members of the Detroit Lions and two are members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The most surprising thing about the list is who's No. 1. Last year — from March 1, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024 — C.J. Stroud ranked 25th. No. 1 was Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Here's the full list:

Stroud hit the ground running in his 2023 rookie season, earning a Pro Bowl nod, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and helping the Texans win the AFC South and later advance to the AFC divisional round. After posting a 100.8 passer rating in his rookie season, Stroud boasts a 104.7 passer rating through Houston's first two games this season.

Mahomes has cemented himself as the best quarterback in the NFL, helping the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls and three championships in the past five seasons. A two-time NFL MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP and six-time Pro Bowler, Mahomes is on a fast track to football immortality and has the Chiefs out to a 2-0 start this season with wins over a pair of AFC contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hutchinson has been a menace in Detroit's front seven across his two-plus-year NFL career. After posting 9.5 sacks and three interceptions in his rookie season (2022), Hutchinson logged 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and was a Pro Bowler on a Lions team that went to the NFC Championship Game in 2023. Most recently, he recorded 4.5 sacks in Detroit's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A Pro Bowler in two of his three complete NFL seasons, St. Brown, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, has established himself as one of the best receivers in the sport — and received a $120 million extension from the Lions in the offseason. In both 2022 and 2023, St. Brown totaled 100-plus receptions, while tallying 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the latter year.

The Bengals went from one of the worst teams in the NFL to a Super Bowl contender with "Joe Cool" under center. In Burrow's second season, Cincinnati reached Super Bowl LVI, while the quarterback posted 4,400-plus passing yards and 34-plus touchdown passes in both 2021 and 2022. The Bengals have appeared in the AFC Championship Game twice with Burrow, whose career 68% completion percentage is first in NFL history among qualified players.

Philadelphia has boasted a bruising ground game of late, and the quarterback is the central figure in that play. Across Hurts' three complete seasons as the starter, he has rushed for 716.3 yards and 12.7 touchdowns per season. Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, a season which saw him post a career-best 101.5 passer rating. A 2020 second-rounder, Philadelphia gave Hurts a $255 million extension in 2023.

Philadelphia signed Barkley to a three-year deal after the running back spent the first six seasons of his career with the NFC East-rival New York Giants. Across his six full seasons, Barkley has been one of the sport's best backs, racking up two Pro Bowl nods, three 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons and two 10-plus rushing touchdown seasons, while also averaging 48 receptions per season.

Gibbs earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season with the Lions, kicking up dust as both a runner and receiver. On the ground, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry, while also totaling 52 receptions. The 2023 first-rounder is one-half of a dynamic, one-two running back punch with David Montgomery for Detroit.

Parsons has been the featured player on Dallas' defense and arguably its best overall player over the past three years. Already a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Parsons has totaled 13-plus sacks in each of his three full seasons, while racking up three forced fumbles in both 2021 and 2022 and never missing a game due to injury to date (he missed Week 18 in the 2021 season due to COVID-19).

From "Mr. Irrelevant" to No. 10 in sold merchandise: the Brock Purdy story. After taking over as San Francisco's quarterback in December of his rookie season (2022), it has been mostly smooth sailing for Purdy. Last season (his first full season as the starter), Purdy totaled 4,280 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an NFL-best 113.0 passer rating, while completing 69.4% of his passes and helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII.

