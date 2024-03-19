National Football League Stefon Diggs next team odds: Could wide receiver be leaving Buffalo? Updated Mar. 19, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

X: Where NFL drama resides.

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is known to be passionate, which comes with saying what's on his mind. And over the past few weeks, he's posted some interesting messages on X.

Here are a few:

Make of those what you will, but of course, fans and pundits are taking it to mean that Diggs is at least a little bit unhappy in Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could he be on his way out?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Diggs' team at the beginning of the 2024-25 NFL season:

Buffalo Bills: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Houston Texans: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Carolina Panthers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Diggs has spent four seasons with Buffalo, going over 1,000 yards receiving in each, including a league-leading 127 catches and 1,535 yards in 2020.

In April 2022, Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills, meaning he is under contract through 2027. He has a cap number of $27.9 million next season, a hefty price tag for a 30-year-old receiver who hasn't had 10 catches or 100 yards receiving in his last 13 starts, including the playoffs.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported this week that the Bills have yet to explore trading Diggs, and if anything, will aim to restructure his deal.

"If they were to get rid of Stefon Diggs, if they couldn't rework his contract, it would require a trade," Darlington reported. "But there's also a belief that they can get to a place with Diggs that they can get a restructured contract to still keep him in Buffalo and still keep him happy. … We'll see if general manager Brandon Beane can keep this situation peaceful and keep Stefon Diggs on the roster this coming season."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share