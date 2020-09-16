National Football League Rookie Report 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the NFL saw some familiar faces in fresh places.

So let's dive into how a few star rookies performed in their league debut:

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos, WR

Jeudy finished his Monday Night Football debut with 4 catches for 56 yards. From a statistical perspective, he posted the third-most productive first game by a Denver Broncos rookie receiver, behind only Eddie Royal (9 catches, 146 yards, 1 TD) and Demaryius Thomas (8 catches, 97 yards, 1TD).

Jeuedy capped the evening with a 21-yard catch and run that set up the Bronco's final TD.

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals, QB

Burrow impressed in his rookie opener, going 23-for-36 passing for 193 yards. He added 1 rushing TD and 1 interception.

He scored his first NFL TD with a 23-yard run in the first quarter.

Burrow also had a shot at becoming the first quarterback taken No. 1 overall to win his league debut since David Carr in 2002.

On Cincinnati's final drive, Burrow was 8-of-11 for 70 yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to WR A.J. Green, but it was negated due to an offensive pass interference call with 7 seconds to go.

Kicker Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left that would have sent the game to OT.

Chase Young – Washington Football Team, DE

Young needed less than one quarter in the NFL to record his first sack and forced fumble. He finished the day with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 4 total tackles, and a QB hurry.

A play that didn't end up on the stat sheet, because DT Matt Loannidis jumped offsides, was when Young hit Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz's arm, causing an interception for Washington.

Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts, RB

Taylor posted 9 carries for 22 yards, while also snagging 6 passes for 67 receiving yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rookie picked up 36 yards the first time he touched the ball on a catch-and-run play.

Starting RB Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday, and Taylor will take over for him in the backfield.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City Chiefs, RB

QB Patrick Mahomes handed the ball off 25 times to RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 138 yards and a TD. The last time a RB had at least 25 carries in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense was Damien Williams in the 2018 AFC divisional playoff win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Edwards-Helaire ran the ball on 37 percent of Kansas City's plays against Houston, breaking 7 tackles and averaging 4.2 yards after contact per attempt.

Edwards-Helaire ended the night playing 67 percent of the club's offensive snaps.

Henry Ruggs III – Las Vegas Raiders, WR

Ruggs recorded 3 catches for 55 yards, while adding 11 yards on 2 carries all before halftime.

He showcased his speed on a 45-yard catch-and-run that he took all the way to the 1-yard line.

However, a minor injury prevented Ruggs from seeing the field in the second half.

CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys, WR

Lamb saw a lot of action on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, with his 59 offensive snaps accounting for 82 percent of the total offensive snaps of the game. Lamb also played two special teams plays, tacking on a 20-yard punt return.

CeeDee finished with 5 catches on 6 targets for 59 yards.

His first catch on the second offensive possession of the game turned heads, as he brought in a 33-yard pass which flipped field position for the Dallas Cowboys, setting up a touchdown two plays later.

J.K. Dobbins – Baltimore Ravens, RB

Dobbins scored his first 2 TDs on just 7 carries for 22 yards.

Dobbins was mostly used in short-yardage situations near the goal line, working along veteran RB Mark Ingram in the backfield.

