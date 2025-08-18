National Football League Rookie QB Stock Watch: Giants' Jaxson Dart, Dolphins' Quinn Ewers Win Week 2 Published Aug. 18, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Our preseason NFL Rookie QB Stock Watch is back, now with even more rookies! We're looking at all the quarterbacks drafted in April and tracking how they're faring and trending each week, and this week we throw in an undrafted gem or five as well.

One more weekend of preseason games and then NFL teams must cut their rosters from 90 players to 53, with a ton of late-round quarterbacks forcing difficult decisions for their teams.

Stats: 2 for 7, 42 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: His first pass was outstanding, a play-action rollout and throw for 35 yards to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, but from there, Ward went 1-for-6 for 7 yards and zero first downs on his three drives. He has no turnovers in five total drives this preseason, which is promising, and some of the Titans' early struggles Friday were drops and penalties. There will be real excitement Friday night as Ward plays at home for the first time in Tennessee's preseason finale against Minnesota.

Trending: Sideways

Stats: 14 for 16, 137 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: Dart came in for Russell Wilson midway through the second quarter and was superb. Take the opening drive of the second half, where he had two third-down conversions, then a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Greg Dulcich in a tight window down the middle. He added a one-yard rushing touchdown and had the best night out of four Giants quarterbacks in a win over the Jets. When a rookie completes 88% of his passes under any circumstances, it speaks well to his knowledge of the offense.

Trending: Up

Stats: 9 for 12, 66 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: Shough played the entire first half against the Jaguars and New Orleans mustered just 70 yards of total offense and a field goal, with 51 of Shough's passing yards coming on one drive. The Saints have him and Spencer Rattler competing for the starting job, but at some point it's better to have a clear-cut starter who can get a larger share of practice reps to prepare for a difficult season ahead. Getting drafted in the second round should give Shough the nod if it's a close call, but this wasn't as encouraging as his debut. He'll get another chance to win the job as Sean Payton and the Broncos come to New Orleans on Saturday.

Trending: Sideways

Stats: 3 for 5, 46 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: He was underwhelming on a day when Seattle's offense looked sharp, but Milroe got an early cameo on a third-and-1 play on the opening drive, converting with a two-yard run that could be a sneak preview of situational usage in specialty packages. He was Seattle's third quarterback, coming in midway through the third quarter, and couldn't close out a drive with three plays inside the 5-yard line. Milroe rushed five times for 18 yards, but he looks initially like their No. 3 behind Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock.

Trending: Sideways

Stats: 13 for 18, 143 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

The skinny: After missing the opener with injury, Gabriel got to start with Shedeur Sanders sidelined, but this was a mixed bag. He had one pass intercepted and returned 70 yards for a touchdown and also lost a fumble, but he also opened the game 4-for-4 on third-down conversions. Cleveland has yet to play Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett in the preseason, so the team's QB decisions are hard to read entering the preseason finale. Can the Browns trade one of their quarterbacks? Carry four on the 53-man roster?

Trending: Sideways

Shedeur Sanders, Browns (5th, 144th)

Stats: Did not play

The skinny: After a promising debut, Sanders sustained an oblique injury in joint practices with the Eagles and did not play this weekend. The Browns are calling him day-to-day, so it's reasonable to think he can play in the preseason finale Saturday against the Rams, with much on the line between Cleveland's five quarterbacks battling for roster spots.

Trending: Down

In his battle to be Jalen Hurts' backup, Kyle McCord threw a touchdown pass in Philadelphia's 22-13 loss to Cleveland in Week 2 of the preseason. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stats: 8 for 16, 47 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: McCord accounted for Philadelphia's only offensive points with a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Ainias Smith in the second quarter, but finishing with fewer than three yards per attempt isn't a great day. He had an interception negated by an offsides penalty, but the good news was fellow backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson was even worse on a day when the Eagles finished with 88 yards of total offense against the Browns.

Trending: Sideways

Stats: Did not play

The skinny: Howard missed a second game with a broken finger, and backup Skylar Thompson threw for 115 yards (and a pick), leaving uncertainty whether the Steelers will keep the rookie on their 53-man roster or try to sneak him through waivers to their practice squad.

Trending: Down

Stats: 7 for 12, 64 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: Leonard played most of the second half, leading the Colts to two field goals, and he left the game with the lead with seven minutes left. Indianapolis let backup Jason Bean have the final drive, but that fell short when a catch at the 1-yard line was reversed to an incompletion. The battle for the Colts' starting job remains, but Leonard should be in good shape to be the No. 3.

Trending: Up

Stats: 2 for 2, 2 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: Mertz got the last two drives in a win over the Panthers, with three of his eight plays being kneel-downs to end the game. He threw three interceptions in the preseason opener, and Houston played Kedon Slovis instead as the third quarterback, so Mertz could be on the outside looking in when cuts are made.

Trending: Down

Stats: 2 for 6, 25 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

The skinny: Miller started well, entering a tie game in the fourth quarter and converting a third down to set up a go-ahead field goal. But after the 49ers answered to tie the game, Miller went sack, sack, interception in the final minute, setting up a game-winning kick for San Francisco to escape with the win. As long as the Raiders carry three quarterbacks on the 53, he'll be fine.

Trending: Down

Stats: Did not play

The skinny: He has yet to practice this preseason as he returns from a torn ACL. It's possible he just takes a medical redshirt year, if you will, while he rehabs the injury and focuses on competing for a backup job in 2026.

Trending: Down

Stats: 11 for 17, 116 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

The skinny: After a rough debut, Ewers played well, throwing a pair of second-half touchdowns to rookie Theo Wease and then leading a 15-play drive that ate up half the fourth quarter for a field goal and a win over the Lions. He won't challenge Zach Wilson for the No. 2 job but will be the No. 3 as long as Miami carries three QBs on the 53-man roster.

Trending: Up

Stats: 15 for 27, 156 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

The skinny: Brosmer has impressed this preseason, making a case to be Minnesota's No. 3 quarterback, and he played the entire second half against the Patriots. He guided the offense to three field goals, and had a chance for a game-tying touchdown, but his pass as time expired was intercepted in the end zone.

Stats: 6 for 11, 74 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: The former Missouri quarterback is battling with UFL star Adrian Martinez, but it's no given that the Jets will carry a third quarterback on their 53-man roster. Cook played well in a loss to the Giants with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Stats: 14 for 18 for 106 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: Bazelak got to play the entire second half and played well. After a late interception by Tampa Bay's defense, he converted on a third-and-9 to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. Best-case scenario for him is a spot on the practice squad.

Stats: 7 for 11, 109 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: The undrafted rookie from Canada led Green Bay on three scoring drives, and while he won't unseat Malik Willis as Jordan Love's top backup, he could stick around as a third quarterback on the practice squad.

Stats: 7 for 13, 55 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

The skinny: He came in with the lead in the second half and didn't do anything to jeopardize it, moving the chains on third down and avoiding turnovers. It could be enough to earn the former Fresno State and Louisiana passer a practice-squad job.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

