Ravens Part Ways With Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of safety Earl Thomas on Sunday, citing conduct detrimental to the team.

The news comes after Thomas was sent home following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in March 2019 and was set to make $10 million in base salary for 2020.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the Ravens are likely to try and recoup some money from the deal.

And the team that's on everyone's mind now that Thomas is on the market? The Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones & Co. are the early leaders to retain Thomas' services, and the safety seemingly would welcome the move.

Thomas has had no qualms openly displaying his affinity for the Cowboys, as he did back in 2017 when he told then-coach Jason Garrett to "come get me."

Even though Dallas is the frontrunner for Thomas, other teams are expected to be interested in the 31-year-old safety, including the defending NFC champions.

For Thomas, it marks the second acrimonious split with a team in his career.

Thomas famously ended his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks by showing head coach Pete Carroll the middle finger while being carted off the field.

