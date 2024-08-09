National Football League
New England Patriots reportedly release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
National Football League

New England Patriots reportedly release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Updated Aug. 9, 2024 2:09 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL Network reported on Friday.

Smith-Schuster, 27, was entering the second season of a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Patriots. He didn't appear in New England's Thursday night preseason win against the Carolina Panthers.

Last season, Smith-Schuster totaled just 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown. He was limited to 11 games due to head and ankle injuries, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith-Schuster spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21), who selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC. He then spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won Super Bowl LVII, before signing with the Patriots.

[Related: Why the NFL doesn't have to worry about the Patriots any time soon]

New England selected two wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, those being Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 37) and Javon Baker (No. 110). The rest of its receiver room includes Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, second-year player Demario Douglas and third-year player Tyquan Thornton, among others.

New England was recently in the mix to acquire San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who's seeking a contract extension, before he reportedly expressed that he wasn't interested in signing a long-term deal with the Patriots.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
JuJu Smith-Schuster
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes