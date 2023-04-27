National Football League Panthers select Bryce Young with No. 1 overall pick Published Apr. 27, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers made the inevitable official on Thursday. The Panthers selected Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young, who turns 22 in July, stamped himself as one of the best quarterbacks in Alabama history in his two seasons as the Crimson Tide's starter. In 2021, Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, adding three more on the ground, en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Alabama to the National Championship Game. This past season, Young threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for four more in three fewer games.

Young was a five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2020 class after a decorated high school career at Mater Dei High School in Los Angeles.

Even though Young performed at a high level in college, he wasn't viewed as a sure thing to be the No. 1 overall pick. Questions about his size persisted through much of his college career and in recent months. Young was measured at 5-foot-10 and weighed 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

Alabama QB Bryce Young Highlights

But Young's relatively small size didn't deter the Panthers from making him the No. 1 overall pick. In recent weeks, Young surpassed Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as the favorite to be selected with the first overall pick. The Panthers hosted Young on a visit on April 10 and less than a week later, Young canceled his remaining scheduled visits, ramping up the speculation that he'd go No. 1 overall.

The Panthers originally didn't hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. They made a big swing to move up from the No. 9 overall pick in March, giving the Chicago Bears that pick plus a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

While the Panthers gave up their top receiver over the four seasons in the trade, the Panthers haven't had any luck in their search for a quarterback since they released franchise icon Cam Newton in 2020. Carolina has started seven quarterbacks since Newton suffered a season-ending injury in 2019, including Newton, who had a brief return to the team in 2021.

The Panthers have built up the offense this offseason. They hired long-time offensive coach and former Colts head coach Frank Reich to be their head coach. They also signed receivers Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark along with running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst, giving whoever they selected with the No. 1 overall pick a solid group of veteran players to work with.

Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Young:

Overview: Just 21 years old, Young leaves Alabama second in school history in passing yards (8,356 yards) and touchdowns (80) despite starting for only two years. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is arguably the most recognized — and debated — quarterback in the nation.

Strengths: Young emphatically checks every box used to evaluate quarterbacks other than size, generating plenty of arm strength and demonstrating exceptional accuracy, awareness, mobility and poise, all traits which project very well to the NFL. Young reads defenses well, taking advantage of Alabama's supremely gifted pass-catchers by distributing the ball beautifully. He attacks all levels of the field. Young is both smart and savvy, excelling at improvisation and showing real mettle under the bright lights.

Concerns: His 194-pound official listing would make him the smallest quarterback ever drafted in the first round, if this size were to hold up. Young isn't just short but slight, possessing a much slimmer frame than the compactly built Russell Wilson (five-foot-10 and 5/8, 204 pounds), Drew Brees (six-foot and ¼, 213) and even Kyler Murray (five-foot-10 and 1/8, 207). Young's lack of heft could be an issue behind an average offensive line; he benefited from elite blockers who could stymie most opposing pass-rushers in college.

Bottom Line: Young is a future franchise pillar who happens to come in a small package. He's so small, investing a top-five selection could be second-guessed immediately upon Young's first struggle with durability. Anything outside of the first few picks, however, should be viewed as grand larceny as Young, quite simply, has been the nation's best quarterback the past two years running.

Grade: Top-five player

