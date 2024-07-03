National Football League Packers' Josh Jacobs: Jordan Love is going to be NFL's 'next superstar' Updated Jul. 3, 2024 7:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jordan Love had a tremendous first season under center for the Green Bay Packers, and running back and free-agent signee Josh Jacobs will be right by his side, a prospect that he's enthusiastic about.

Jacobs, who said that the "sky is the limit" for Green Bay's offense next season, sang high praise for his new quarterback.

"To me, just from what I've seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league," Jacobs said of Love on Tuesday's edition of NFL Network's "The Insiders." "I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he's going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure."

After appearing in just 10 games and making one start over his first three seasons in the NFL (2020-22), Love totaled 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating, while completing 64.2% of his passes in his first season as Green Bay's full-time quarterback. He also rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

In Green Bay's 48-32 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round, Love threw for three touchdowns, while posting a 157.2 passer rating and completing 76.2% of his passes. The Packers' season ended the ensuing week at the hands of the eventual NFC-champion San Francisco 49ers.

Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the team hopes to get an extension "done before training camp" with Love, who will be a free agent after next season.

On the other hand, Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers, who lost veteran running back Aaron Jones to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jacobs is just one season removed from rushing for an NFL-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry for the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom he spent the first five years of his career. He has posted 1,000-plus rushing yards three times and racked up 12 rushing touchdowns in two seasons. Jacobs has also averaged 48 receptions for 348 yards over the past three seasons (2021-23).

Last season, Jacobs ran for 805 yards and six touchdowns on 3.5 yards per carry and missed the last four games of the season due to a quad injury.

