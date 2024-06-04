National Football League Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wants Jordan Love extension 'done before training camp' Updated Jun. 4, 2024 5:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After an impressive first season as a starter under center for the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love is now entering the final year of his rookie deal — and general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn't want to mess around with the quarterback's future in Wisconsin.

"We're in those conversations right now. The nice part about this is none of these things are always easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We'd like to get this done before training camp, for sure," Gutekunst said in an interview with 97.3 The Game on Tuesday about signing Love to a long-term deal. "Both parties want to get a contract extension done.

"I think that stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. We're looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast."

Love totaled 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating, while completing 64.2% of his passes last season. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay went 9-8, claiming the No. 3 NFC wild-card seed and going on to beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the NFC wild-card round, 48-32; Love threw for three touchdowns and posted a 157.2 passer rating in the win. The San Francisco 49ers were the end of the line for the Packers in the divisional round, though, as they lost, 24-21.

Should the Packers extend Jordan Love?

As for quarterback extensions, the Detroit Lions signed Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million deal in May. The year prior, Joe Burrow (five-year, $275 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals), Justin Herbert (five-year, $262.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers), Lamar Jackson (five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens) and Jalen Hurts (five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles) inked market-setting deals.

Love, 25, sat behind four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for three seasons (2020-22), making just one start and appearing in 10 games over that span. Green Bay traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023. The Packers traded up four spots in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Love out of Utah State.

As of June 4, at FanDuel Sportsbook, Love is tied for fourth on the MVP oddsboard at +1400, and the Packers' Over/Under win total is set at 9.5.

Green Bay is second on the oddsboard to win the NFC North (+185), trailing only Detroit (+145).

