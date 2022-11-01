National Football League NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Seahawks-Cardinals, pick 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals look to make up ground on the NFC West Division-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

The 3-5 Cardinals are two games behind the 5-3 Seahawks as the NFL season is at the halfway point of its 18-week schedule.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Seahawks at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Cardinals -2 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Seahawks +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I’ll gladly keep riding one of the hottest bets in football.

Seattle has covered three straight games and four of five behind a surprisingly solid offense led by Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks have a top-10 offense in several advanced metrics and their efficiency numbers are eye-opening. Just like we all envisioned back in August, right?

Arizona, on the other hand, is trending in the wrong direction. That Kliff Kingsbury flair is evaporating by the minute, and Kyler Murray’s lack of playbook command is proving to be a real problem. It’s one thing to have structure, it’s another to run around the pocket and throw up "prayer balls."

The Cardinals have no business laying points here.

PICK: Seahawks (+2 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2 points (or win outright)

