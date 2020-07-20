National Football League Nick Wright Picks Every Game: NFC East 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2020 NFL season, yet FOX Sports' Nick Wright has had his eye on the schedule since its official release back in May.

In fact, one day after the full slate was announced, Wright sat down and picked a winner for all 256 games.

So with football right around the corner, let's take a look at Wright's breakdown of the NFC East. And check back the rest of this week as we go through each and every division.

Dallas Cowboys

What Nick Says: "The NFC East's most noteworthy [team] is the Dallas Cowboys – 11-5, division winners is how I see it going.

"Here is one of the things the Cowboys have going for them: in their first 7 games, they will be favored in 6 of them ... I think the Cowboys will have a great first half of the season and that will carry them to an extraordinary record."

The Cowboys started off the 2019 season 3-0 before finishing 5-8. This season, they play only one playoff team from 2019 in their first seven games, and 4 of their first 6 games at home.

Dallas' success in recent years seems to be directly tied to the success of superstar RB Zeke Elliott. Since he entered the league, the Cowboys are 22-4 when Elliott rushes for over 100 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

What Nick Says: "The Philadelphia Eagles will be back in the playoffs, but with an underwhelming record – 9-7 for Philly.

"But here is the most interesting part of that: I think Philly starts the season, first month of the year, I think they are undefeated ... Where does it fall apart for Philly? The end of the year, weeks 13 through 16, at Green Bay, home for New Orleans, at Arizona, at Dallas. I think they are 0-4 in that stretch."

Last season, the Eagles' top three wide receivers – Alshon Jeffrey, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor – missed a combined 24 games, but Philadelphia still made the playoffs behind superstar QB Carson Wentz, who played 16 games for the second time in his 4-year career.

The Eagles ended the regular season on a 4-game win streak. In those games, Wentz threw for 1,199 yards (299.8 yards per game) 7 TDs and 0 INTs, while completing 67.6 of his passes.

Washington*

(*Editor's note: Because Wright made his picks back in May, the Washington NFL team was then still known as the Redskins, which is reflected in some graphics in the original video.)

What Nick Says: "Washington, I think they are 4-12. I don't know if Dwayne Haskins will be the quarterback a year from now. I don't see good things for Washington at all."

Washington enters the Ron Rivera era with plenty of question marks, but mainly at quarterback. Washington was last in the NFL in passing in 2019 with 175.8 yards per game. Haskins was 2-5 in his 7 starts, finishing the season with 7 TDs and 7 INTs.

New York Giants

What Nick Says: "I believe the Giants are going to have the worst record in the NFL this year. Look at their first five ... I think it's 0-5 to start the year ...

"Tough luck, tough quarterback play. Giants, 2-14."

As a rookie, Daniel Jones started 12 games, completing 61.9 percent of his passes and finishing the season with 3,027 yards and 24 TDs, along with 12 INTs. However, he'll need to hold onto the ball more this season, after leading the league with 6 fumbles in 2019.

The Giants will also look to get more production out of their superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who missed 3 games last season and despite rushing for 1,003 yards, only rushed for 6 TDs.

The Odds

According to FOX Bet, the Cowboys have the best odds to win the NFC East at -105.

