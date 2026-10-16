NFL Week 6 Schedule: How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming, Game Previews

Week 6 of the NFL regular season runs from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, with 14 games on the schedule and an International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London. FOX carries five of them: four at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and one at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete Week 6 schedule with kickoff times and TV networks, followed by previews of the biggest matchups and everything you need to know about how to watch.

NFL Week 6 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 15

Sunday, Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 19

Four FOX games share the 1 p.m. ET window, so most viewers will see one of them based on their market. The Cardinals-Rams game at 4:05 p.m. ET is the only FOX game in the late window.

NFL Week 6 Game Previews

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)

Stream: Watch on FOX One

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

The Ravens are 4-1, while the Browns are 3-2. This AFC North game pairs two teams over .500 in the same division.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)

Stream: Watch on FOX One

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

The Bears are 3-2 and visit the Falcons, who are 2-3. Atlanta looks to even its record at home.

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)

Stream: Watch on FOX One

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The Giants are 3-1-1, while the Saints are 1-4. New York hosts a New Orleans team looking for its second win of the season.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)

Stream: Watch on FOX One

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

The Colts are 2-3, while the Titans are 0-5. Tennessee looks for its first win of the season in this AFC South game.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch on FOX One

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

The Cardinals are 1-4 and visit the Rams in an NFC West game. The Rams are 2-3.

Want to watch every FOX game the rest of the season? Sign up for FOX One to stream every FOX NFL broadcast, including all five Week 6 games above, right from your phone, tablet or connected TV.

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

The Broncos beat the Seahawks 17-14 in overtime on Thursday Night Football to improve to 4-2. Seattle fell to 3-3.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Peacock

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Packers are 3-2 and host the Cowboys, who are 2-3, on Sunday Night Football.

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Date: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

The 49ers are 5-0, the league's lone unbeaten team, and host the Commanders, who are 1-3-1, on Monday Night Football.

How to Watch NFL Week 6

FOX has five games in Week 6, including a four-game window at 1 p.m. ET and a single game at 4:05 p.m. ET. Because four FOX games overlap at 1 p.m. ET, the matchup available in your market depends on your local broadcast map, so check local listings before kickoff.

The Texans-Jaguars International Series game from London airs on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET. CBS carries six Sunday games, including the Chargers-Chiefs and Bills-Raiders games at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys-Packers Sunday night game airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The Monday night Commanders-49ers game airs on ABC and ESPN.