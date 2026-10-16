NFL Week 6 Schedule: How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming, Game Previews
Week 6 of the NFL regular season runs from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, with 14 games on the schedule and an International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London. FOX carries five of them: four at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and one at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Below is the complete Week 6 schedule with kickoff times and TV networks, followed by previews of the biggest matchups and everything you need to know about how to watch.
NFL Week 6 Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 15
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars - 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) (International Series, Wembley Stadium, London)
- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts - 1 p.m. ET (FOX, regionalized window; check local listings)
- Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET (FOX, regionalized window; check local listings)
- New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - 1 p.m. ET (FOX, regionalized window; check local listings)
- Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons - 1 p.m. ET (FOX, regionalized window; check local listings)
- New York Jets at New England Patriots - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams - 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders - 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers - 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, Oct. 19
- Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers - 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)
Four FOX games share the 1 p.m. ET window, so most viewers will see one of them based on their market. The Cardinals-Rams game at 4:05 p.m. ET is the only FOX game in the late window.
NFL Week 6 Game Previews
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
The Ravens are 4-1, while the Browns are 3-2. This AFC North game pairs two teams over .500 in the same division.
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
The Bears are 3-2 and visit the Falcons, who are 2-3. Atlanta looks to even its record at home.
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
The Giants are 3-1-1, while the Saints are 1-4. New York hosts a New Orleans team looking for its second win of the season.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX (regionalized window; check local listings)
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
The Colts are 2-3, while the Titans are 0-5. Tennessee looks for its first win of the season in this AFC South game.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
The Cardinals are 1-4 and visit the Rams in an NFC West game. The Rams are 2-3.
Want to watch every FOX game the rest of the season? Sign up for FOX One to stream every FOX NFL broadcast, including all five Week 6 games above, right from your phone, tablet or connected TV.
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV: Prime Video
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
The Broncos beat the Seahawks 17-14 in overtime on Thursday Night Football to improve to 4-2. Seattle fell to 3-3.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC, Peacock
- Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
The Packers are 3-2 and host the Cowboys, who are 2-3, on Sunday Night Football.
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN
- Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
The 49ers are 5-0, the league's lone unbeaten team, and host the Commanders, who are 1-3-1, on Monday Night Football.
How to Watch NFL Week 6
FOX has five games in Week 6, including a four-game window at 1 p.m. ET and a single game at 4:05 p.m. ET. Because four FOX games overlap at 1 p.m. ET, the matchup available in your market depends on your local broadcast map, so check local listings before kickoff.
The Texans-Jaguars International Series game from London airs on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET. CBS carries six Sunday games, including the Chargers-Chiefs and Bills-Raiders games at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys-Packers Sunday night game airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The Monday night Commanders-49ers game airs on ABC and ESPN.
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