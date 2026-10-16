National Football League
National Football League
Is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Playing Against Browns In Week 6?
Published Oct. 16, 2026 3:13 p.m. ET
Lamar Jackson will miss a second straight game this weekend because of his ankle injury.
Coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Jackson would not play Sunday at the Cleveland Browns (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX). Tyler Huntley led the Ravens (4-1) to an overtime win at the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.
Huntley also won both his starts for Baltimore last season.
Jackson was hurt while taking a sack near the end of the first half in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens held on to win that game.
Jackson missed four games last season, and Baltimore went 2-2 without him. The two defeats were started by Cooper Rush before the team turned back to Huntley, who had returned for another stint with the Ravens.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
share
recommended
-
Philadelphia Eagles Detail Blood Clot In QB Jalen Hurts' Calf
NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jalen Hurts The Problem In Philly? Jaguars Are Title Contenders?
NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley Among 24 Eagles On Injury Report; Caleb Williams Returns
-
West Coast Read: Immensely Talented Brock Purdy Is Just Getting Started As He Enters Elite
Who Should Be Blamed For Commanders' OT Blunder? NFL Scouts, Execs Differ
2026 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
Top 10 NFL Coordinators Ready To Become Head Coaches
NFL Week 6 Betting Report: Bettors Backing The Over In Caleb Williams' Return
The Most Important 25 Seconds In Football: Inside Coach-To-QB Communication
Item 1 of 3