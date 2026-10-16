Is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Playing Against Browns In Week 6?

Lamar Jackson will miss a second straight game this weekend because of his ankle injury.

Coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Jackson would not play Sunday at the Cleveland Browns (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX). Tyler Huntley led the Ravens (4-1) to an overtime win at the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

Huntley also won both his starts for Baltimore last season.

Jackson was hurt while taking a sack near the end of the first half in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens held on to win that game.

Jackson missed four games last season, and Baltimore went 2-2 without him. The two defeats were started by Cooper Rush before the team turned back to Huntley, who had returned for another stint with the Ravens.

Reporting by The Associated Press.