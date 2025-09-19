National Football League NFL Week 3 Injury Report, Inactives: QBs Jayden Daniels, Brock Purdy Out Published Sep. 19, 2025 6:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Week 3 with a knee injury. The Packers are dealing with injuries to two key offensive weapons in Josh Jacobs and Tucker Kraft. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. should be good to go, but a wrist injury has been curtailing his effectiveness.

See who's in and who's out for Week 3:

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars)

Practice schedule: Full-LP-Full

Injury: Wrist

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Popping up as a limited participant in Thursday's practice one day after logging a full practice is notable and could indicate a setback. However, in this case, Thomas returned to a full practice on Friday, confirming his availability for Sunday's division rivalry between the Jaguars and Texans. Thomas had a breakout rookie season but has struggled through the first two weeks of his Year 2 campaign, totaling five catches for 60 yards and a rushing touchdown. It's possible his wrist injury is impacting his production, so we'll see how he manages it in Week 3.

WR Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Hip, Groin

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Egbuka missed practice two days in a row while nursing groin and hip injuries. The Buccaneers played on Monday night in Week 2, so it wasn't out of the ordinary that one of their high-volume players missed Wednesday's practice. The lack of practice activity to close out the week, however, is alarming. He will carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game against the Jets, according to head coach Todd Bowles, who said "we'll see on Sunday morning" when referring to Egbuka's game status, making him a true game-time decision. Egbuka has set the NFL on fire through two weeks of his career, hauling in eight catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns. If he were to miss Week 3, it would put the Buccaneers in a tough spot as they are already down veteran WR Chris Godwin.

RB Josh Jacobs (Packers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Jacobs has been dealing with an ankle injury that has prevented him from logging a full practice all week. It's notable, as the Packers played on Thursday night in Week 2, so Jacobs would have had extra time to heal and seemingly hasn't done enough to be fully healthy. He should be available on Sunday, but his workload could be monitored as the Packers are heavy favorites over the Browns. If Jacobs were to miss the game, Green Bay's ground attack would fall on the shoulders of backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

TE Tucker Kraft (Packers)

Practice schedule: Full-LP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Kraft entered Week 3 fully healthy but injured his knee during Thursday's practice. The initial report on Kraft from the NFL was that it wasn't a season-ending injury. Head coach Matt LeFleur added more context, saying it won't be a long-term injury and that Kraft shouldn't end up on injured reserve. However, the fact that LeFleur has to clarify Kraft's long-term status isn't a good sign for his availability for the Packers' game against the Browns. If Kraft does indeed miss, he'll join WR Jayden Reed as another injured Packers' pass-catcher. Tight end Luke Musgrave would be relied upon in Kraft's absence.

TE Brock Bowers (Raiders)

Practice schedule: LP-LP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Bowers injured his knee during the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Patriots. He was healthy enough to play in Week 2 but didn't look like his usual dominant self, accumulating just 38 receiving yards on five catches against the Chargers. It's possible Bowers is managing the pain and playing through the knee injury. If that's the case, his activity in practice indicates that he'll continue to tough it out and be active for the Raiders when they face the Commanders this Sunday.

QB Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Daniels injured his knee in the Commanders' Week 2 game against the Packers. He hasn't recovered from that injury and was ruled out for Washington's Week 3 game against the Raiders. Backup QB Marcus Mariota will get the start.

TE Tyler Warren (Colts)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Toe

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Warren is nursing a toe injury and will carry a questionable tag into the Colts' Week 3 game against the Titans. The 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has made an immediate impact with 11 receptions for 155 yards through two games. If he were to miss Week 3, it would be a huge blow for Indianapolis' middle-of-the-field passing attack. Look for Mo Alie-Cox to be the next man up if Warren is out, but slot WR Josh Downs could also be more involved.

QB Brock Purdy (49ers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Toe, Shoulder

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Purdy sustained two injuries during Week 1 and was expected to miss multiple weeks, so a return to practice in any fashion is a good sign. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says "it is highly unlikely" he plays Sunday. While Purdy was out last week, backup QB Mac Jones threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Niners to a 26-21 win over the Saints. The 49ers' offense should execute smoothly again with Jones in Week 3 against the Cardinals if Purdy isn't able to return.

WR Jauan Jennings (49ers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle, Shoulder

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Jennings will seemingly be a mainstay on the 49ers' injury report as he deals with multiple ailments. He only logged one limited practice last week before playing in Week 2, so that may be the case again in Week 3. He produced last week regardless of the injuries, catching five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

RB D’Andre Swift (Bears)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Quad

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Swift is dealing with a quad injury and will carry a questionable tag into the Bears' Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys. Through two weeks this season, he has 29 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, Swift saw his snap share dip from 81% to 57%, while rookie RB Kyle Monangai went from 13% to 41%. There's a chance Swift's injury could be the reason behind that, or it could've been the fact that the Lions were dominating the game. It will be interesting to see how that backfield continues to play out and how Swift's injury plays into that progression.

WR Xavier Worthy (Chiefs)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Worthy sustained a shoulder injury on the third play of the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Chargers, when his teammate Travis Kelce collided with him. Worthy fully tore his labrum on that play and is attempting to play through it, managing the pain and playing with a harness. His availability for Week 3 and beyond will be dependent on his ability to play through his pain with a high risk of reinjury. Worthy will carry a questionable tag into the Chiefs' Sunday night game against the Giants. If he plays, he'll provide them with a huge boost, as the Chiefs are 0-2, have mustered just 38 points through two weeks and are without WR Rashee Rice, who's suspended for the next three games.

OT Andrew Thomas (Giants)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thomas has yet to appear in a game for the Giants in 2025. He's crucial to the effectiveness of New York's offense as he protects the quarterback's blindside. He will carry a questionable tag into Sunday Night Football as the Giants seek their first win of the season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share