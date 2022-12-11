National Football League NFL Week 14: Top viral moments from Eagles-Giants, Vikings-Lions, more 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season contains division rivalries galore, including the red-hot Lions taking on the 10-2 Vikings at home, the 11-1 Eagles heading to New Jersey to face the Giants, pivotal matchups in the AFC North and an all-Texas showdown between the Cowboys and Texans.

Keep up on the top plays from NFL Week 14 here!

Here are the top trending and viral moments from all over the NFL in Week 14!

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Williams busts a move!

The Lions enter one of the most pivotal games of their season, somehow favorites over the NFC North-leading Vikings. But if Detroit running back Jamaal Williams is feeling any pressure, he's not showing it:

Williams spoke to the NFL on FOX crew about his breakout season (and his dance moves) earlier this week:

Lions running back Jamaal Williams interviewed ahead of game against the Vikings Williams talks about his pre-game dancing, the Lions' balanced offense and closing in on Barry Sanders' Lions record

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Look good, play good

Ezekiel Elliott let it all hang out before the Cowboys-Texans game, then broke multiple tackles on a 25-yard third down run on the game's opening drive.

Elliott's Texans counterpart Dameon Pierce showed up in some drip of his own.

Texans still in it!

Houston's defense had some fun celebrating after in interception of Dak Prescott late in the first half.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Engagement in enemy territory

This Ravens fan not only traveled to the home field of his team's archrival to watch Baltimore take on the Steelers, but also proposed to his Steelers fan girlfriend on the field at Acrisure Stadium before the game kicked off.

Of course, the Steelers have some diehard fans in the house as well.

Strike a pose, Baltimore!

J.K. Dobbins is back from injury and already scoring touchdowns and posing for end zone pictures with his teammates.

Ravens stay feasting!

Baltimore has two interceptions in the first half, and the Ravens' defense is rubbing it in the Steelers home crowd.

A pick and a dance!

Marcus Williams snagged the Ravens third interception against Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky and busted a move in the end zone to celebrate.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Bills teammates rep Von

After news this week that star pass-rusher Von Miller would be out for the remainder of the season, his Bills teammates paid homage to him before Buffalo's big divisional game against the Jets.

Keeping the vibes loose!

Both teams look to be having a good time before their massive AFC East showdown.

C.J. Mosely may have misread that…

The Jets defensive lineman got completely fooled by the Bills' hard count, lept across the line of scrimmage and tackled Bills tight end Dawson Knox before the ball was even snapped. Knox was about as happy as someone could be after getting tackled, as he and teammate Isaiah McKenzie were fired up over getting a new set of downs after the Jets' 4th and one penalty.

Buffalo leap!

Knox scored the first touchdown of the game on an impressive front-flip into the end zone, then got a warm (metaphorically, not literally, it's snowing there) embrace from Bills Mafia.

Saleh is HYPED

The Jets tied the game up on a Zonovan Knight touchdown run, firing up head coach Robert Saleh.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Hurts flexin' early on New York

Jalen Hurts led an eight-minute touchdown drive to open the scoring for the Eagles at The Meadowlands, and the MVP candidate had to strike a pose after the score.

Sanders breaks out the Shady celly

Miles Sanders ended that early scoring drive with a touchdown run — and broke out a celebration very familiar to longtime Eagles fans, and especially former Philadlephia running back great (and current FOX Sports analyst) LeSean McCoy.

The celebration was especially appropriate:

Sirianni is FIRED up!

The Eagles elected to go for it on fourth-and-7 and Hurts found Devonta Smith wide open for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Nick Sirianni was hyped that his gamble paid off so spectacularly:

A.J. Brown still hates goalposts

It's all Eagles early in this one, as Philadelphia's other star receiver caught the team's third score of the first half. At some point, we may need to ask what goalposts ever did to him.

It marks Brown's 10th touchdown of the season, and his chemistry with Hurts carries over off the field as well.

Play the music!

It's all turning up Eagles at MetLife Stadium as Philadelphia continues to pour it on and have fun doing so.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Njoku jump spike!

David Njoku caught Deshaun Watson's first touchdown pass since the 2020 season, and lept into the air to spike the football in celebration.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Read more from the World Cup:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more