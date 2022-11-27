National Football League NFL Week 12 live updates: Rams-Chiefs, Saints-49ers, Chargers-Cards, more 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs

Who else?

Travis Kelce reeled in a 39-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 7-0 early.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

Coming out strong

San Francisco's defense wasn't messing around in this one, forcing a turnover early against the Saints to set the tone.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Star power

Kyler Murray tossed the ball DeAndre Hopkins' way, and the veteran receiver did the rest, spin move included.

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Flying high

The Raiders turned the ball over on their opening drive, and the Seahawks capitalized on the short field and early possession. Kenneth Walker III's 12-yard touchdown put Seattle ahead early.

Bouncing back

Derek Carr redeemed himself with two big-time touchdowns to put Las Vegas in the lead, 14-13, late in the second quarter.

Cleveland Browns 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 (OT)

Browns running around

Add Anthony Schwartz to the many weapons Cleveland can employ out of its backfield. The wideout took a double reverse for 31 yards to get the Browns on the board right away.

Chief Kieft

The Buccaneers got their first lead of the day thanks in part to rookie tight end Ko Kieft.

Ain't no Njoku

With less than a minute left, Cleveland made good on its desperation drive, as tight end David Njoku hauled in a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone to send the game into overtime, where the Browns secured the win.

New York Jets 31, Chicago Bears 10

Instant connection

The Jets' passing game has been a problem with Zach Wilson. With Mike White, it's quickly proving to be a problem for the Bears. The replacement starter has already hooked up with rookie Garrett Wilson for two touchdowns, including a 54-yard score to give New York the lead again late in the second quarter.

Change creates change

For Jets coach Robert Saleh, switching QBs this week simply made sense. With his third touchdown toss on the day, White made good on that decision, and the Jets cruised to an easy victory.

Washington Commanders 19, Atlanta Falcons 13

Grown-man business

Brian Robinson was not going to be denied pay dirt on this catch.

Washington is a winning team

The Commanders' passing game didn't produce much. But it did enough in the redone, with Taylor Heinicke's scoring pass to John Bates giving Washington a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Carolina Panthers 23, Denver Broncos 10

Moore is better

Sam Darnold, making his first start of the season, wasted no time targeting his top receiver. DJ Moore turned one of those throws into a first-half score.

Rolling in the deep

Darnold nearly squandered a scoring opportunity, only to land on his own fumble and find his way into the end zone to give the Panthers a two-touchdown lead and seal the win.

Cincinnati Bengals 20, Tennessee Titans 16

He could … go … all … the … way

Derrick Henry nearly added to his tremendous tally of 70-yard touchdowns, only he fumbled inside the fear. Don't fret, Titans fans, Treylon Burks was there for the recovery and score.

Tee'd up

No Ja'Marr Chase, no problem. Tee Higgins showed why he's an overqualified No. 2 wide receiver to give the Bengals a late lead, which they would hold on to.

Jacksonville Jaguars 28, Baltimore Ravens 27

That Jag has wheels

With Travis Etienne Jr. sidelined, JaMycal Hasty sprung free on a wheel route for a 28-yard touchdown.

Burning Man

After Jacksonville took a late lead, Lamar Jackson and DeSean Jackson hooked up for a huge gain to set up the Ravens' go-ahead touchdown drive.

Securing the W

In the end, the Jags put together a last-second touchdown drive to pull within one point, 27-26, capped off by a successful two-point conversion to take the lead.

The Ravens hustled downfield with seconds to spare, but Justin Tucker's field goal attempt came up short.

Miami Dolphins 30, Houston Texans 15

Don't sleep on the Dolphins' D

Miami's offense makes the headlines, but its defense can ball too — and it can score. Xavien Howard did just that after picking up a Texans fumble, contributing to a 30-0 lead at the half and an ultimate double-digit win.

