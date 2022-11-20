National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: Follow Lions-Giants, Panthers-Ravens, more 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.

Later, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings and AFC West disappointments face off when the Denver Broncos play host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the night game, the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Super connection

The defending champion Rams have had a tough go this season, but they looked like their old selves on this 62-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

London answering

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled and found rookie receiver Drake London in the corner of the end zone to put Atlanta ahead.

Mooney is money

The Bears charged back down the field to tie the game on this pretty pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Already in command

Washington took an early lead when Kendall Fuller picked off a pass from Davis Mills and returned it for an easy touchdown.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Stay tuned for updates.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Danny's more than just dimes

Daniel Jones showed he's dangerous with his legs, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a run for a score, giving the Giants a 6-3 lead.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (in Detroit)

Feeling at home

The Browns didn't seem bothered at having to move its game to Detroit, as Amari Cooper opened the scoring with this impressive touchdown catch.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Stay tuned for updates.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Taylor…. swiftly

The Colts struck first when Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone.

Stay tuned for updates!



COMING UP:

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

