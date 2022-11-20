National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: Follow Cowboys-Vikings, Lions shock Giants, more 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings and AFC West disappointments face off when the Denver Broncos play host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the earlier games, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Cleveland Browns in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.

In the night game, the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Get fired up

Expect a greater battle when the Raiders' Davante Adams faces off against the Broncos' Patrick Surtain.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

FINAL: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20

Super connection

The defending champion Rams have had a tough go this season, but they looked like their old selves on this 62-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell.

Here's to you, Mr. Robinson

Allen Robinson reeled in this pass from Stafford to put the Rams back in front after the Saints had taken the lead.

Dalton's dime

After moving in front in the third quarter on an Andy Dalton pass to Jarvis Landry, Dalton lofted this pretty pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave as the Saints widened their lead.

Stafford had to leave the game and was being evaluated for a possible concussion, one week after he got out of the concussion protocol for a previous injury.

FINAL: Atlanta Falcons 27, Chicago Bears 24

London answering

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled and found rookie receiver Drake London in the corner of the end zone to put Atlanta ahead.

Mooney is money

The Bears charged back down the field to tie the game on this pretty pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney.

'Tis the season for returns

After a TD run by Fields, Cordarelle Patterson returned this kickoff to the house, giving him the most kickoff returns for a touchdown in NFL history with nine.

His feet didn't fail him

Fields extended this play with some nifty footwork, later setting up a TD by David Montgomery to tie the game.

FINAL: Washington Commanders 23, Houston Texans 10

Already in command

Washington took an early lead when Kendall Fuller picked off a pass from Davis Mills and returned it for an easy touchdown.

Run, Curtis, run!

The Commanders added to their lead when Curtis Samuel rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.

Love the effort on defense

The Commanders' defense kept holding the Texans down, with an impressive effort on this interception of Mills.

FINAL: Baltimore Ravens 13, Carolina Panthers 3

Great hands, big guy!

Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy showed his soft hands when he reached up to intercept Lamar Jackson.

Finally, a TD

Jackson used his feet to scramble in for the game's first touchdown as the Ravens widened their lead.

FINAL: Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 18

Danny's more than just dimes

Daniel Jones showed he's dangerous with his legs, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a run for a score, giving the Giants a 6-3 lead.

More than a sack artist

Rookie Aidan Hutchinson showed off his all-around skills with this interception of Jones. The Lions would go on to score and take a 10-6 lead.

N.Y. in a Giant hole

Jamal Williams has rushed for three TDs, including this one as the Lions widened their lead.

Giants claw back

The Giants cut into the Lions' lead when Matt Breida rumbled in for a 3-yard score, although Graham Gano missed his second point-after attempt in the swirling winds. But it wasn't enough as Detroit held on to win.

FINAL: Buffalo Bills 31, Cleveland Browns 23 (in Detroit)

Feeling at home

The Browns didn't seem bothered at having to move its game to Detroit, as Amari Cooper opened the scoring with this impressive touchdown catch.

Billable hours

Josh Allen put the Bills in front with this rope to Stefon Diggs.

At home in Detroit

Devin Singletary weaved through the Browns defenders for a score as the Bills widened their lead.

FINAL New England Patriots 10, New York Jets 3

Marcus, Marcus, Marcus

With the teams tied 3-3 with 5 seconds left, Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the win.

FINAL: Philadelphia Eagles 17, Indianapolis Colts 16

Taylor…. swiftly

The Colts struck first when Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone.

Crossing them up

The Eagles scored their first TD and cut into the Colts' lead when Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins on a pretty crossing pattern.

Hurts so good

The Eagles marched down the field, converting a fourth-and-2 late, and Hurts ran up the gut for a score to put Philly in front.



COMING UP:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

