NFL Week 11 top plays: Follow Cowboys-Vikings, Lions shock Giants, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings and AFC West disappointments face off when the Denver Broncos play host to the Las Vegas Raiders.
In the earlier games, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Cleveland Browns in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
In the night game, the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Get fired up
Expect a greater battle when the Raiders' Davante Adams faces off against the Broncos' Patrick Surtain.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
FINAL: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20
Super connection
The defending champion Rams have had a tough go this season, but they looked like their old selves on this 62-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell.
Here's to you, Mr. Robinson
Allen Robinson reeled in this pass from Stafford to put the Rams back in front after the Saints had taken the lead.
Dalton's dime
After moving in front in the third quarter on an Andy Dalton pass to Jarvis Landry, Dalton lofted this pretty pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave as the Saints widened their lead.
Stafford had to leave the game and was being evaluated for a possible concussion, one week after he got out of the concussion protocol for a previous injury.
FINAL: Atlanta Falcons 27, Chicago Bears 24
London answering
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled and found rookie receiver Drake London in the corner of the end zone to put Atlanta ahead.
Mooney is money
The Bears charged back down the field to tie the game on this pretty pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney.
'Tis the season for returns
After a TD run by Fields, Cordarelle Patterson returned this kickoff to the house, giving him the most kickoff returns for a touchdown in NFL history with nine.
His feet didn't fail him
Fields extended this play with some nifty footwork, later setting up a TD by David Montgomery to tie the game.
FINAL: Washington Commanders 23, Houston Texans 10
Already in command
Washington took an early lead when Kendall Fuller picked off a pass from Davis Mills and returned it for an easy touchdown.
Run, Curtis, run!
The Commanders added to their lead when Curtis Samuel rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.
Love the effort on defense
The Commanders' defense kept holding the Texans down, with an impressive effort on this interception of Mills.
FINAL: Baltimore Ravens 13, Carolina Panthers 3
Great hands, big guy!
Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy showed his soft hands when he reached up to intercept Lamar Jackson.
Finally, a TD
Jackson used his feet to scramble in for the game's first touchdown as the Ravens widened their lead.
FINAL: Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 18
Danny's more than just dimes
Daniel Jones showed he's dangerous with his legs, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a run for a score, giving the Giants a 6-3 lead.
More than a sack artist
Rookie Aidan Hutchinson showed off his all-around skills with this interception of Jones. The Lions would go on to score and take a 10-6 lead.
N.Y. in a Giant hole
Jamal Williams has rushed for three TDs, including this one as the Lions widened their lead.
Giants claw back
The Giants cut into the Lions' lead when Matt Breida rumbled in for a 3-yard score, although Graham Gano missed his second point-after attempt in the swirling winds. But it wasn't enough as Detroit held on to win.
FINAL: Buffalo Bills 31, Cleveland Browns 23 (in Detroit)
Feeling at home
The Browns didn't seem bothered at having to move its game to Detroit, as Amari Cooper opened the scoring with this impressive touchdown catch.
Billable hours
Josh Allen put the Bills in front with this rope to Stefon Diggs.
At home in Detroit
Devin Singletary weaved through the Browns defenders for a score as the Bills widened their lead.
FINAL New England Patriots 10, New York Jets 3
Marcus, Marcus, Marcus
With the teams tied 3-3 with 5 seconds left, Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the win.
FINAL: Philadelphia Eagles 17, Indianapolis Colts 16
Taylor…. swiftly
The Colts struck first when Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone.
Crossing them up
The Eagles scored their first TD and cut into the Colts' lead when Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins on a pretty crossing pattern.
Hurts so good
The Eagles marched down the field, converting a fourth-and-2 late, and Hurts ran up the gut for a score to put Philly in front.
