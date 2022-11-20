National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: Chiefs rally late, Cowboys win big 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, closing things out with the Kansas City Chiefs earning a last-minute win against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Earlier, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders outlasted the Denver Broncos in overtime and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Buffalo Bills topped the Cleveland Browns.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27

Bombs away!

Justin Herbert found Joshua Palmer for a monster 50-yard touchdown to put the Chargers on the board early.

Spin cycle

Mike Williams, who returned to the Chargers' lineup Sunday for the first time since Week 7, showed up in a big way for the home team with a jaw-dropping sideline catch on third down.

TE party!

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson picked up 40 yards on this toss from Patrick Mahomes …

… which set up a touchdown from Travis Kelce that gave K.C. a 13-10 early in the second quarter.

Kelce was relentless in the second half, snagging another huge touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead 23-20.

Double trouble

Kelce wasn't the only one racking up scores in this one. Palmer added his second touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter to put the Chargers back in the lead with less than two minutes remaining.

For the win!

That Chargers' lead was short-lived, however, as Kelce came up with a last-minute score for K.C., followed by a game-sealing interception with seconds to spare.

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Pittsburgh Steelers 30

Star power

After both team traded field goals early in the first quarter, Joe Burrow hit Samaje Perine for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the edge.

Jumping for joy

Najee Harris knotted things up with a 19-yard touchdown, completed by a huge leap into the end zone.

Double trouble

Perine checked in with his second rushing score in the second quarter to give Cincinnati the lead, 17-10.

Rookie on rookie

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett connected with first-year receiver George Pickens for a dazzling 24-yard touchdown to knot things up once again late in the second frame.

Game-shifting plays

The Bengals charged downfield just ahead of the break to attempt to take the lead. Tee Higgins came up with an incredible catch but landed hard on his hip after the fact. Two plays later, Burrow was picked near midfield.

Then, T.J. Watt came up with a huge interception near Cincinnati's red zone that was nearly too good to believe, resulting in a field goal for the Steelers to make it a one-point game, 24-23, late in the third quarter.

Simply beautiful

Pickens came up with another picture-perfect pass to move the Steelers downfield with ease late in the game.

Hat trick!

Perine came up with his third score of the game in the fourth inning, powering through Pittsburgh's defense as the Bengals held off the Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys 40, Minnesota Vikings 3

Hot start

Kirk Cousins was sacked by Micah Parsons and fumbled the ball on the Vikings' opening drive. The turnover allowed Ezekiel Elliott to punch in a 1-yard touchdown on the Cowboys' ensuing drive, good for the early lead.

Second-quarter surge

Tony Pollard reeled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to extend Dallas' lead in the second quarter.

Another one!

Pollard added a 68-yard touchdown in the third, as the Cowboys cruised to a dominating win over the Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders 22, Denver Broncos 16 (OT)

Fired up

The Broncos took the lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown from Latavius Murray, and the Raiders followed that up with a 31-yard touchdown from Davante Adams in the second quarter to keep things close.

Both teams exchanged five field goals before things headed to overtime in Denver.

Walk-off win

A wide-open Adams reeled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to seal the win for L.V. in overtime.

New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20

Super connection

The defending champion Rams have had a tough go of it this season, but they looked like their old selves on this 62-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell.

Here's to you, Mr. Robinson

Allen Robinson reeled in this pass from Stafford to put the Rams on top after the Saints had taken the lead.

Dropping dimes

New Orleans took the lead in the third quarter on an Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry, followed by Dalton lofting a pretty pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave as the Saints widened their lead.

Andy Dalton turned back the clock as he threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns to help the Saints pick up a 27-20 victory over the Rams.

Atlanta Falcons 27, Chicago Bears 24

Big-time play

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled and found rookie receiver Drake London in the corner of the end zone to put Atlanta ahead.

Mooney is money

Chicago charged back down the field to tie the game on this pretty pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney.

'Tis the season for returns

After a smooth touchdown run by Fields, Cordarelle Patterson returned this kickoff to the house, giving him the most kickoff returns for a touchdown in NFL history with nine.

His feet didn't fail him

Fields extended this play with some nifty footwork, later setting up a touchdown by David Montgomery to tie the game, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback.

Washington Commanders 23, Houston Texans 10

Already in command

Washington took an early lead when Kendall Fuller picked off a pass from Davis Mills and returned it for an easy touchdown.

Run, Curtis, run!

The Commanders added to their lead when Curtis Samuel rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.

Love the effort on defense

The Commanders' defense kept holding the Texans down, with an impressive effort on this interception of Mills.

The Commanders forced Davis Mills to two interceptions in the victory over the Texans, which were held to just 148 yards in the loss.

Baltimore Ravens 13, Carolina Panthers 3

Great hands, big guy!

Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy showed his skills when he reached up to intercept Lamar Jackson.

Finally, a TD

Jackson used his feet to scramble in for the game's first touchdown as the Ravens widened their lead.

Lamar Jackson threw for 209 yards and added 31 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the Raven's 13-3 win over the Panthers.

Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 18

Danny's more than just dimes

Daniel Jones showed he's dangerous with his legs, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a run for a score, giving the Giants a 6-3 lead.

More than a sack artist

Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson showed off his all-around skills with this interception of Jones. The Lions would go on to score and take a 10-6 lead.

N.Y. in a Giant hole

Jamaal Williams rushed for three touchdowns, including this one as the Lions widened their lead.

In the end, the Giants cut into the Lions' lead with a late score, although Graham Gano missed his second point-after attempt in the swirling winds. But it wasn't enough as Detroit held on to win.

Jamaal Williams now leads the NFL in rushing scores after his 64-yard, three-TD performance, helping the Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants, 31-18.

Buffalo Bills 31, Cleveland Browns 23

Feeling at home

The Browns didn't seem bothered at having to move its game to Detroit, as Amari Cooper opened the scoring with this impressive touchdown catch.

Billable hours

Josh Allen put the Bills out in front, thanks to this rope to Stefon Diggs.

At home in Detroit

Devin Singletary weaved through the Browns defenders for a score, as the Bills widened their lead.

Philadelphia Eagles 17, Indianapolis Colts 16

Taylor…. swiftly

The Colts struck first when Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone on their opening drive.

Crossing them up

The Eagles scored their first touchdown and cut into the Colts' lead when Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins on a pretty crossing pattern.

Hurts so good

The Eagles marched down the field, converting a fourth-and-2 late, and Hurts ran up the gut for a score to put Philly in front and seal the deal for the road team.

New England Patriots 10, New York Jets 3

Wild finish

With the teams tied with five seconds left, Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the win over the Jets.

