National Football League NFL training camp preview: Biggest question mark for each NFC team Published Jul. 17, 2024 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL grinds to a bit of a halt in the month leading up to training camp. But with most teams set to report this week, it's again time to give our attention to the gridiron.

Among other things, the return to the practice field puts a spotlight on the biggest weaknesses across the league. Every team has at least one serious question mark at a specific position — often due to a lack of depth or experience or a lingering injury. How those matters manifest will determine a lot about the 2024 season.

With camp upon us, this article seeks to identify the most pressing concern for each club.

Today, we look at the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

EAST

Dallas Cowboys: Defensive tackle

Osa Odighizuwa is an underrated player and a quality interior pass rusher on the Dallas defense. The issue is what's next to him on the Cowboys' depth chart — which is to say, not much. Johnathan Hankins left in free agency, and 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith is coming off a deeply disappointing rookie season. The Cowboys need someone to step up desperately, and not just for the sake of the defensive line. Their thin linebacker group will need all the help it can get from the big guys up front, too.

New York Giants: Quarterback

It's obvious, but it's undeniable: Not only has Daniel Jones been inconsistent, but he is also now coming off a major injury. Yes, the Giants need more at receiver than just Malik Nabers, and neither the running back room nor the tight end situation are particularly inspiring. But there is enough talent on the Giants' offense to compete — if the quarterback play is up to snuff. The major guarantees on Jones' contract are gone after 2024. If he doesn't play well, it's a good bet he won't be New York's quarterback at this time next summer.

Philadelphia Eagles: Center

I'm not sure we're talking enough about the loss of an all-time great on the Eagles' offensive line. Jason Kelce was an integral part of Philly's offensive explosion over the past two years — and in far more ways than simply spearheading the Brotherly Shove. Credit to the Eagles: They were smart to draft his eventual replacement, Cam Jurgens, all the way back in 2022. There's still bound to be a drop-off from one of the best centers to ever play the game. Philly will be fine in the long run, but I'm guessing there'll be some growing pains as Jalen Hurts and his offensive line adjust to life after Kelce.

Washington Commanders: Left tackle

I bet it hurt new general manager Adam Peters to watch so many big-time offensive tackles go in the first round of this year's draft. The Commanders got their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, but they were forced to wait until the third round to draft an offensive tackle. Maybe Brandon Coleman can be their left tackle of the future, but that feels like an unfair ask of a rookie. Veteran option Cornelius Lucas had some solid moments in 2023, and the Commanders have to be hoping he's up to the task of protecting Daniels for a full season.

NORTH

Chicago Bears: Defensive tackle

Matt Eberflus coached for a long time under Rod Marinelli, so it's interesting that his Bears defense hasn't quite found a premier pass rusher from the three-technique position. The hope has to be that Gervon Dexter continues to grow into that role. Dexter was productive enough for a rookie, making one of the toughest transitions in pro football, but the Bears need more — not just from him, but from everyone else. The entirety of the defensive tackle position on this roster has a combined eight career sacks.

Detroit Lions: Wide receiver



It's hard to find a true weakness for a roster that came so close to the Super Bowl and still found a way to improve this offseason. If there is a problem, maybe it's the overall depth in the wide receiver room. Amon-Ra St. Brown is obviously fantastic, as his new $30 million annual salary proves. Behind him, though, Josh Reynolds was the only wideout to catch at least 40 balls last year — and he left for Denver. Perhaps Jameson Williams makes the leap in Year 3. Williams showed why he was a top 15 pick in the NFC Championship Game, when he broke out for 67 yards and two touchdowns on just three touches. But thanks to injury and a gambling suspension, he's yet to contribute consistently. It would be huge for the Lions if Williams could tap into that explosiveness to go with St. Brown's all-around ability.

Green Bay Packers: Linebacker

I thought about going corner here, but the Packers do have one of the game's best in Jaire Alexander, as well as some promising youngsters. The linebacker spot is much more of an unknown commodity, especially with De'Vondre Campbell getting released in March. The centerpiece now is Quay Walker, who is plenty talented and will hopefully thrive in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's new scheme. That still doesn't change the fact that Green Bay's most experienced linebacker has just 30 career starts. Hafley will have to ask a lot of rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper. Both of those guys were top 100 draft picks — so again, the talent is there. But this is a very green group, pardon the pun.

Minnesota Vikings: Quarterback

Maybe this is the star second act that Sam Darnold defenders have been envisioning since he left New York. Or maybe J.J. McCarthy is going to meet his monster potential right away. If either transpires, Vikings fans can serve up some serious crow to anyone that doubted them. Because right now, this team looks like it's a competent QB away from being a playoff contender. The talent on offense is elite, and the defense was highly underrated under Brian Flores in 2023. The Vikings just need one of those guys under center to step up.

SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: Defensive end

There was a reason just about every draft expert was mocking Dallas Turner to the Falcons before they shockingly selected Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta has an obvious need for pass rushers, and it hasn't done much to address that fact. In the long run, perhaps picking Penix will be one of the best decisions in franchise history. In the present, it'll be interesting to see how the Falcons plan to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Carolina Panthers: Defensive end

Carolina made its choice and opted to build the defense around Derrick Brown rather than Brian Burns. Now, the club faces the challenge of giving Brown some help. The 2023 Panthers finished last in the NFL in sacks with just 27, and only 2.5 of those sacks remain on this year's team. The Panthers did sign Jadeveon Clowney and K'Lavon Chaisson, but that doesn't feel like nearly enough to improve the pass rush.

New Orleans Saints: Offensive tackle

The Saints' offensive line was such a problem in 2023 that they spent a first-round pick on an offensive tackle and still have concerns about it. Taliese Fuaga is a great start, but he'll be making the transition from right tackle to left. Ryan Ramczyk is still facing very real issues with his knee, and the Saints haven't gotten much out of 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning. Derek Carr's success hinges on his protection, so this is a position group that might make or break the Saints' 2024 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback

You'd have thought when Tampa Bay traded Carlton Davis to Detroit back in March that there was a strong contingency plan to offset the move. Now that the draft has come and gone, it doesn't really look like it. The Buccaneers still have one quality starter in Jamel Dean, and Christian Izien was a rookie sensation in the slot. The other outside job is the issue. Zyon McCollum and Josh Hayes don't have much experience, and veteran Bryce Hall hasn't been a regular starter since 2021.

WEST

Arizona Cardinals: Edge rusher

On the bright side, the Cardinals' offense has come a long way in a calendar year. On the downside, this defense is still going through a bit of a rebuild — particularly the pass rush. The Cardinals finished 30th in the league in sacks last year, and I'm not convinced it's going to get a lot better right now. Darius Robinson is a promising first-round pick, but I don't think he qualifies as a pass rush specialist this early in his career. Arizona could use a big season from second-year edge B.J. Ojulari. Otherwise, sacks might be hard to come by.

Los Angeles Rams: Tight end

All injuries stink, but Tyler Higbee's came with the added issue of bad timing. The veteran tight end tore his ACL and MCL in the wild-card round last year, which means his recovery is going to run right up to the start of this season. The Rams signed Colby Parkinson in March, but they'd ideally have two solid options at the position. If Higbee encounters any setbacks in his recovery or takes a while to return to form, this could be a problem spot.

San Francisco 49ers: Interior offensive line

It'd be easy to argue the Niners' offensive line (outside of Trent Williams) was the biggest weakness in their Super Bowl loss. The Chiefs might not have sacked Brock Purdy often, but they hurried him 15 times and hit him another 11 — including on the pivotal third down in overtime that forced San Francisco to settle for a field goal. The 49ers drafted guard/tackle Dominick Puni in the third round, so perhaps he'll soon crack the starting five. But it's a bit surprising that the 49ers seem set to run it back with the same group that was (at times) an issue in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks: Interior offensive line

Draft nerds everywhere agree that Seattle's decision to select UConn guard Christian Haynes in the third round was one of the steals of the 2024 NFL Draft. The problem for the Seahawks is they need help at all three spots on the interior. It looks like Olu Oluwatimi is expected to start at center after playing just 129 snaps as a rookie, and veteran guard Laken Tomlinson should man the left guard job after two up and down years with the Jets. If Haynes and Oluwatimi prove to be solid, this could work. Otherwise, protection will again be an issue.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing " Dak Prescott : A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share