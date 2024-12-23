National Football League
NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs reclaim top spot; Vikings, Lions climb; Eagles tumble
National Football League

NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs reclaim top spot; Vikings, Lions climb; Eagles tumble

Published Dec. 23, 2024 8:59 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

It took six weeks and a virtuoso performance by Jayden Daniels, but the Chiefs are back in the top spot for the first time since Week 10. Kansas City is now 14-1, which is hard to ignore, and the previously No. 1 Eagles blew a big lead to the Commanders thanks to Daniels. Philadelphia also lost QB Jalen Hurts to a concussion, which could be even more consequential than a Week 16 defeat. 

In addition to the Chiefs, the Vikings and Lions benefit from Philly's loss, and the Ravens and Commanders are climbing and looking dangerous. Baltimore and Washington are two teams no one will want to play in the postseason.

Here's my top 10 for Week 16 of the 2024 season.

1
Kansas City Chiefs
up from 3
14-1

Style points do not matter to a team with 14 wins and a vise grip on the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Chiefs have mastered the art of winning close games (16 straight one-score wins), displaying exceptional situational awareness and clutch playmaking ability in every phase. As Patrick Mahomes continues to cement his status as the ultimate tough guy capable of playing through any injury, the NFL's most-feared closer is poised to play a series of home games in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT
2
Minnesota Vikings
up from 4
13-2
3
Buffalo Bills
down from 2
12-3
4
Detroit Lions
up from 5
13-2
5
Philadelphia Eagles
down from 1
12-3
6
Green Bay Packers
10-4
7
Baltimore Ravens
up from 9
10-5
8
Washington Commanders
up from 10
10-5
9
Pittsburgh Steelers
down from 7
10-5
10
Los Angeles Chargers
previously unranked
9-6

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady picks his Super Bowl favorite a few weeks before NFL playoffs start

Tom Brady picks his Super Bowl favorite a few weeks before NFL playoffs start

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes