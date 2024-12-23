National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs reclaim top spot; Vikings, Lions climb; Eagles tumble Published Dec. 23, 2024 8:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It took six weeks and a virtuoso performance by Jayden Daniels, but the Chiefs are back in the top spot for the first time since Week 10. Kansas City is now 14-1, which is hard to ignore, and the previously No. 1 Eagles blew a big lead to the Commanders thanks to Daniels. Philadelphia also lost QB Jalen Hurts to a concussion, which could be even more consequential than a Week 16 defeat.

In addition to the Chiefs, the Vikings and Lions benefit from Philly's loss, and the Ravens and Commanders are climbing and looking dangerous. Baltimore and Washington are two teams no one will want to play in the postseason.

Here's my top 10 for Week 16 of the 2024 season.

1 Kansas City Chiefs up from 3 14-1

Style points do not matter to a team with 14 wins and a vise grip on the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Chiefs have mastered the art of winning close games (16 straight one-score wins), displaying exceptional situational awareness and clutch playmaking ability in every phase. As Patrick Mahomes continues to cement his status as the ultimate tough guy capable of playing through any injury, the NFL's most-feared closer is poised to play a series of home games in the postseason.

2 Minnesota Vikings up from 4 13-2

The Vikings are surging down the stretch behind the unstoppable Sam Darnold-Justin Jefferson connection. The foundation of their aerial circus sets the tone for an offense that can whip opponents through the air in various ways. With Aaron Jones adding some pop as a crafty runner on the perimeter, Minnesota's offense forces opponents to chase points against an aggressive defense designed to create negative plays (sacks and tackles for loss) and turnovers.

3 Buffalo Bills down from 2 12-3

Can Superman (Josh Allen) single-handedly carry the Bills to a Super Bowl? That's the million-dollar question when watching the team rely solely on his playmaking talents to dispatch foes. While running back James Cook has stepped up in a complementary role, Buffalo's lack of star power could be its fatal flaw in the postseason.

4 Detroit Lions up from 5 13-2

The Lions have gotten back to basics by embracing the "Detroit vs. Everybody" mantra that speaks to their grit and toughness. Though the injury bug has robbed the team of several stars, the Lions are talented enough to overcome deficiencies by embracing a different playing style weekly. Given Dan Campbell's no-nonsense approach, the Lions will be a tough out in the postseason regardless of who suits up.

5 Philadelphia Eagles down from 1 12-3

The end of a 10-game winning streak and the loss of Jalen Hurts to a concussion exposed some of the Eagles' biggest flaws heading into the playoffs. Though the return of QB1 could minimize those deficiencies by allowing the Eagles to play keep away from opponents, Sunday's loss to Washington provided opponents with a blueprint on how to knock off the NFC East leaders in a win-or-go-home contest.

The Packers' opportunistic defense is thriving under Jeff Hafley's direction. The former college head coach turned NFL defensive coordinator has maximized the Packers' talent by utilizing a high-IQ scheme showcasing their depth and versatility. With Matt LaFleur intent on featuring a balanced offense that enables Josh Jacobs to take some of the pressure off Jordan Love & Co., the Packers play a brand of complementary football that could create problems for potential opponents in the postseason.

7 Baltimore Ravens up from 9 10-5

Do not look now, but the Ravens are peaking heading into the playoffs. Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level, evolving as a dual-threat playmaker inside and outside of the pocket. Derrick Henry adds pop to the running game as a super-sized back with a devastating stiff arm. With the defense steadily improving under defensive coordinator Zachary Orr, the Ravens are starting to look like the title contender many envisioned before the season.

8 Washington Commanders up from 10 10-5

Jayden Daniels should be included in the MVP conversation based on his immediate impact as the Commanders' starting quarterback. The rookie has ignited an offense that torments opponents with creative concepts that showcase his unique talents as a dual-threat playmaker. As offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury digs deeper into his bag of tricks, the Commanders' electric offense makes them a potential headache in the playoffs.

9 Pittsburgh Steelers down from 7 10-5

A two-game losing streak has raised concerns about Pittsburgh's knockout power against the league's heavyweights. Despite the setbacks, the Steelers' potent running game and stout defense give them a chance to survive in a single-elimination tournament.

Jim Harbaugh has whipped the Chargers into playoff contenders by emphasizing toughness, tenacity and resilience. The Bolts outwork and outlast opponents with an old-school formula (run game + defense + clutch quarterback play = wins) that accentuates the strength of their roster. Considering that the Powder Blues face a favorable schedule down the stretch, this team is a formidable foe as a lower seed.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

