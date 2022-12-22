National Football League
National Football League
NFL releases AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
1 hour ago
The NFL released the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Here's who made the cut for both leagues.
AFC roster
Offense
Quarterback:
Running back:
Fullback:
Wide receiver:
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end:
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive tackle:
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive guard:
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center:
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Defense
Defensive end:
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen:
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebacker:
Inside/middle linebacker:
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback:
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety:
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety:
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Special teams
Long snapper:
- Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans
Punter:
- Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
Placekicker:
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist:
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special teamer:
- Justin Hardee, New York Jets
NFC roster
Offense
Quarterback:
Running back:
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback:
Wide receiver:
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end:
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle:
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard:
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center:
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
Defensive end:
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior linemen:
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker:
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside/middle linebacker:
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerbacks
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
- Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
- Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free safety:
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
Strong safety:
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special teams
Long snapper:
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Punter:
- Tress Way, Washington Commanders
Placekicker:
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Return specialist:
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Special teamer:
- Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
in this topic
share
National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: Betting edges on Falcons-Ravens, Giants-Vikings, more
National Football League
NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping
National Football League
Should Eagles, 49ers, other playoff clinchers rest stars or follow routine?
National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings
National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bills-Bears
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?View All Stories