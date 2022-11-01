National Football League
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Dolphins-Bears, pick
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Dolphins-Bears, pick

1 hour ago

The Miami Dolphins head to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 9 NFL matchup. 

The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, while the Bears are reeling after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Dolphins at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bears +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bears acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers in exchange for second-round pick

Bears acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers in exchange for second-round pick
Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.


Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Good luck to Chicago’s defense up front.

If the Bears aren’t getting home with a pass rush – Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith are no longer running through that door – those speedy, skillful Dolphin receivers should eat all afternoon at Soldier Field. Chicago’s D was absolutely shredded against Dallas, and Miami has more weapons.

Also, Chicago’s offense has been surprisingly effective over the last couple of weeks. Luke Getsy is finally starting to call more run plays for quarterback Justin Fields, making the entire attack more dynamic and harder to stop. Let’s not ignore the Bears scoring 62 points in their last two contests.

Don’t be surprised when Miami puts up 30, which leaves only a pair of touchdowns for Chicago to get this thing "Over" the number. 

PICK: Over 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

