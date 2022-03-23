National Football League NFL odds: Mahomes, Brady and Wilson lead MVP futures and updated lines 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Whew, NFL free agency frenzy created a march madness of its own! We’ve seen huge contracts get handed out this off-season, but the main attraction has definitely been the crazy trade market.

Now that it seems like most of the action is out of the way, fans and gamblers have a clearer picture of which squads have the best chances of hoisting the Lombardi next season.

While all the movement did impact teams' title and conference odds, it also shifted one of the most valuable betting markets — players' MVP futures.

So let's take a look at the updated odds for next season's League MVP (all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NFL MVP*

Patrick Mahomes: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Josh Allen: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Aaron Rodgers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tom Brady: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Justin Herbert: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Matthew Stafford: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Russell Wilson: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joe Burrow: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dak Prescott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lamar Jackson: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Deshaun Watson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyler Murray: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Derek Carr: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Matt Ryan: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Mac Jones: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Tannehill: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jimmy Garoppolo: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Derrick Henry: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Carson Wentz: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Jared Goff: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Zach Wilson: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Tua Tagovailoa: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Trevor Lawrence: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Kirk Cousins: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Jonathan Taylor: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Dalvin Cook: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Jameis Winston: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jalen Hurts: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ezekiel Elliott: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Daniel Jones: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Baker Mayfield: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Odds as of 3/23/2022

It's no surprise that Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has the best odds to win next season's League MVP. Though the Chiefs fell short in the AFC Championship game, Mahomes finished the year with 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. But will Tyreek Hill's departure to Miami hurt Mahomes' MVP stock?

Tom Brady — whose Bucs fell to the Rams in the NFC Championship game — is back in the MVP mix after retiring then un-retiring. Tampa Bay's Super Bowl and conference title odds fell and then rose again with the GOAT's indecision. On the other side of the League, Russell Wilson's MVP stock went up when Seattle traded him to the Denver Broncos. With a new QB under center, the Broncos' odds prove that they, too, are back in the championship mix. Can the two veterans keep up with the young guns next season?

And speaking of being in the mix, newly-minted Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford is in the thick of it. The Rams' QB has the sixth-best odds to win MVP.

In the NFC East, Dak Prescott's Cowboys' 2021 playoff run ended prematurely, but oddsmakers still see value in the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Prescott's ninth-best MVP odds for 2022 sit at +1400 at FOX Bet.

Just outside the Top 10 is new Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. His odds to take home the league's most coveted award are +2000 at FOX Bet. On the opposite end of the odds is Baker Mayfield at +8000. The Watson-to-Cleveland trade means that Baker is no longer the Browns' starting QB and essentially, out of next year's MVP running.

Which quarterback are you locking in on early to win top honors next year? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.