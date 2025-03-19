National Football League 2025 NFL rule changes: Tush push ban among 8 proposals ahead of league meetings Published Mar. 19, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL season could bring the end of the "tush push," the implementation of the playoff overtime format into regular-season games and a shakeup to the postseason bracket.

The eight rule change proposals that will be voted on at the annual league meeting at the end of the month were announced on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, a proposal to ban the tush push headlined the list of potential rule changes. The Green Bay Packers formally proposed getting rid of the play that the Philadelphia Eagles have had a lot of success with over the past three years.

However, there are a handful of other rule change proposals that could dramatically impact the NFL if they're approved at the league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. All eight rule change proposals will need to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners.

Let's take a look at each of the eight proposed rule changes.

Banning the "tush push"

In their proposal to get rid of the tush push, the Packers want language that prohibits an "offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap."

If approved, the penalty for using the tush push would be a loss of 10 yards, which is the penalty for other infractions in which an offensive player illegally assists the ball carrier.

The Packers referenced "player safety" and "pace of play" in their reasoning to get rid of the rule.

Amending illegal defensive contact and holding penalties

The Detroit Lions want to eliminate offenses from getting an automatic first down if the defense commits an illegal contact or holding penalty. They aren't proposing any changes to how those penalties are called, though.

"Competitive equity. Current penalty enforcement is too punitive for the defense," the Lions wrote in their reasoning for the proposed rule change.

Detroit was called for 11 defensive holdings in 2024, which was roughly double the amount of the league average, according to NFLPenalties.com.

Bringing postseason overtime rules to the regular season

The Eagles want playoff overtime rules to be used when an extra period of play is needed for regular-season games. Currently, the regular-season overtime period is only 10 minutes long and the team that gets the ball first can win the game if it scores a touchdown. In the postseason, both teams get possession of the ball at least once, unless there's a defensive score to win the game. If both teams score a touchdown on their opening possession of the 15-minute overtime period, the team that scores next wins the game.

The Eagles used "competitive equality" as the reason for the rule change. Philadelphia didn't play in any overtime games this past season.

Allowing wild card teams to be seeded higher than division winners

The Lions proposed a rule change in which playoff seeding would be determined by the records of the participants. Currently, the four division winners get the top four seeds in each conference while the final wild-card teams make up the final three seeds, which are determined by record. Four division winners would still make the playoffs in each conference in this proposal.

"Competitive equity. Provides excitement and competition in late-season games. Rewards the best-performing teams from the regular season," the Lions wrote in their reasoning for the rule change.

In the 2024 season, the Minnesota Vikings lost the NFC North to the Lions in Week 18 and received the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs despite going 14-3. Had this rule been put in place for the 2024 season, the Vikings would've been the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Additionally, the Washington Commanders, who defeated the Lions in the divisional round, would've had the No. 4 seed instead of the No. 6 seed.

Preventing IR players to count toward the roster limit

In their other proposal to change a club bylaw, the Lions are seeking to get rid of a rule in which players on injured reserve count toward the maximum 90-player limit for each team unless they're designated to return. Detroit had as many as 21 players on injured reserve late last season. The 90-player roster limit for each team includes practice squad players.

The Lions used "roster flexibility" as their reasoning for the proposal.

Allowing teams to have contact with free agents during legal tampering window

The Pittsburgh Steelers proposed a rule change in which teams could directly contact free agents in the two-day legal tampering period before the start of the new league year. Pittsburgh proposed that each team have one video or phone call with a free agent during that time and would allow teams to schedule traveling arrangements for free agents during that time if they come to terms on a deal.

Currently, teams can discuss deals only with agents during the legal tampering window. It's unclear how much this rule would change things as many deals are agreed to during the two-day legal tampering window, but the Steelers believe this rule change would be "competitively fairer."

Extra time to prepare K-Balls

The Eagles, Commanders, Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans want K-Balls — those used specifically for kickoffs, extra points and field goals — to be allowed to be prepared a day before games, similar to how game balls are prepared now. Currently, K-Balls are only prepared on game days.

"Game Operations will be modified to permit clubs to prepare K-Balls using the same process currently utilized for quarterback balls. Sixty K-Balls will be shipped to each club prior to the start of training camp and each club can prepare those balls in accordance with the NFL rules for K-Ball preparation," the proposed rule change reads. "Each club will deliver their three (3) prepped K-Balls to the officiating crew along with their twenty-four (24) quarterback balls at two hours and fifteen minutes prior to kickoff for all games

Those teams reasoned that the rule change would "eliminate a burdensome and unnecessary process on game day."

More opportunities to scout potential playoff opponents

The Commanders want teams already qualified for the playoffs to be able to send scouts to games that involve potential postseason opponents over the final two weeks of the regular season. Currently, teams that could host a game in the wild-card round are allowed to turn down scout credential requests from other teams over the final two weeks of the regular season.

In its reasoning, Washington explained that it wants to "provide clubs with greater flexibility to scout potential postseason opponents."

