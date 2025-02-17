National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Will Titans retain the No. 1 pick? Published Feb. 17, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock.

However, it's never too late to seek an extension.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is annually awarded to the worst team in the league record-wise, and that designation belongs to Tennessee (via a few tiebreakers) heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

But just because the Titans have the first pick doesn't mean they will use it.

Check out the odds as of Feb. 17 at DraftKings Sportsbook for which franchise will pick No. 1 come April 24.

Team to pick first

Titans: -295 (bet $10 to win $13.39 total)

Giants: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Raiders: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Browns: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Jets: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

The Titans are currently a substantial favorite to retain the No. 1 pick, and in FOX Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang's latest mock draft, he has them skipping on taking a quarterback, instead going for the best defensive player in the draft, Penn State's Abdul Carter.

"It was notably Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker … who recently shared the opinion that the Titans would not pass up a 'generational talent' to force a quarterback at No. 1," Rang wrote. "Carter is one of a handful of true blue-chip prospects in this class, offering an exceptional upside at a premium position."

However, FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, in his latest mock draft, said he believes the Titans will move off the pick in order to land more a few more selections later in the draft.

Said Klatt: "I don't think [Shedeur] Sanders is going to want to play in Tennessee and I don't believe that any other player should be taken No. 1. Sanders is the best quarterback and the Titans can either not take him at No. 1 or they can get some more draft capital instead. They can potentially fall back to a pick where they can get Cam Ward, too."

Klatt projects the Titans to swap picks with the Giants at No. 3, and then select Miami's Ward with the third pick.

Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward & Travis Hunter in Joel Klatt's NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Dating back to 1967, the No. 1 pick has been traded 13 times in total. Most recently, the Chicago Bears traded the first pick in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears received wideout DJ Moore, a first-round selection in 2024 and a host of other picks.

The Panthers selected Bryce Young first in 2023, but finished 2-15 that season, meaning their first-round pick became the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Chicago selected Caleb Williams with the pick.

Tennessee also has history trading the top pick.

In 2016, the Titans sent the No. 1 pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a gaggle of picks, one of which turned into Derrick Henry, who was selected in the second round at No. 45.

Henry spent eight seasons with the Titans and is second on their all-time rushing leaderboard behind Eddie George.

The Rams would select Jared Goff at No. 1 in the 2016 draft.

