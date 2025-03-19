National Football League J.J. McCarthy, Justin Fields headline 2025 breakout candidates post-free agency Published Mar. 20, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We won’t know how NFL free agency impacts team performance league-wide until months from now, when games are played.

But on paper, which players who signed with new clubs appear poised for big seasons? And who will benefit from departures and additions to their teams, taking their games to new heights in 2025?

With the brunt of free agency in the books, here are eight breakout candidates for next season:

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

We’ve only seen McCarthy play one preseason game, due to his meniscus tear last year, and the Vikings had entertained signing Aaron Rodgers. But with the latter reportedly off the table, the No. 10 pick in 2024 is QB1 in Minnesota, which has created an ideal situation for the franchise's passer of the future.

The Vikings have seemingly shored up their protection upfront, signing former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries. They’ve also traded for a very good No. 2 running back in Jordan Mason, adding to an already deep and talented offensive skill group. McCarthy couldn’t ask for better circumstances to make his NFL debut.

QB Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets

After playing in a stable organization last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields could see his career (finally) take off with the Jets, with whom he’s in line to be the full-time starting quarterback. The former first-round pick will be playing in an offense that features a few of his former Ohio State teammates, including star receiver Garrett Wilson.

New Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand comes from Detroit, where he was a key assistant for one of the league’s most creative and dynamic offenses. He figures to cater New York's offense around Fields’ strengths.

Milton Williams, DT, New England Patriots

Part of a deep defensive-line rotation with the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams will be a full-time starter for the first time in New England, where he’ll be able to maximize his promising potential. Williams had five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup last season while playing just 48% of defensive snaps (seven starts). He was the second-highest-graded pass rusher among qualified defensive tackles (min. 300 pass rush snaps), trailing only Chris Jones, according to Pro Football Focus.

With a defensive-line guru in new Patriots DC Terrell Williams, the former third-round pick should ascend right away with his new team. New England is counting on it after signing Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

A year removed from a gunshot wound to the chest, Pearsall should naturally be more comfortable in Kyle Shaahan’s offense entering Year 2. But the Niners also traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders, and Brandon Aiyuk enters 2025 coming off a torn ACL. Pearsall figures to be a go-to target for quarterback Brock Purdy next season.

Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles

This could be the next great bargain signing by general manager Howie Roseman (one year, reported $4 million). Ojulari had six sacks in just 11 games (five starts) with the New York Giants last season. And in Philadelphia, he’ll not only have a deep defensive line room around him, but he’ll also be reunited with several college teammates from Georgia. The Eagles offer an environment conducive for Ojulari to post career numbers in 2025.

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Not only does Williams have an offensive guru to work with in new head coach Ben Johnson, but the Bears also invested heavily in the QB's protection. They signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year deal worth $42 million in free agency and acquired Pro Bowl guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson from the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Williams should feel significantly more comfortable in the pocket, allowing his game to take off in 2025.

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts’ big free-agent investments in their secondary — $114 million committed to safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward — should reap rewards for the rushers up front like Latu. Despite registering just four sacks last season, the 2024 first-round pick ranked 12th among qualified defensive linemen in time to sack (3.81 seconds) and 13th in time to pressure (2.69 seconds) as a rookie, according to Next Gen Stats. He could put it all together in Year 2 with new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Tennessee Titans

With Chidobe Awuzie released earlier this month, Brownlee is CB2 on the Titans’ roster. And he might be their No. 1 corner entering training camp, depending on the status of L’Jarius Sneed, who had offseason surgery for a quad injury.

A 2024 fifth-round pick, Brownlee earned praise from star receivers like Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf as a rookie, and he’s poised to continue ascending. He had nine pass breakups, 75 tackles (seven for loss) and an interception last season.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

